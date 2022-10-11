Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 11. First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (13)

2. Hillcrest (2)

3. Dorman

4. Lexington

5. Gaffney

6. TL Hanna

7. Summerville

8. Sumter

9. Byrnes

10. Spartanburg

Others receiving votes: River Bluff, Blythewood, Fort Dorchester, Cane Bay, Clover, Ashley Ridge, West Ashley

Class 4A

1. South Florence (14)

2. AC Flora (1)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern

5. Catawba Ridge

6. Ridge View

7. South Pointe

8. Greenville

9. James Island

10. Westside

Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Wilson, Indian Land, Greenwood

Class 3A

1. Daniel (15)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton Honea-Path

7. Camden

8. Seneca

9. Gilbert

10. Loris

Others receiving votes: Hanahan, Chester, Manning Crestwood

Class 2A

1. Oceanside Collegiate (9)

2. Barnwell (4)

3. Abbeville

4. Saluda (2)

5. Woodland

6. Gray Collegiate

7. Marion

8. Strom Thurmond

9. Buford

10. Wade Hampton

Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Andrews, Fairfield Central

Class A

1. Johnsonville (10)

2. Christ Church (2)

3. St. Joesph’s

4. Lewisville

5. Southside Christian (1)

6. Estill (2)

7. Calhoun County

8. Lake View

9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

10. Baptist Hill

Others receiving votes: Lamar, Whale Branch, Whitmire, Cross

Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Prep RedZone/Cola Daily), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)