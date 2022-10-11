Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 11. First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. Hillcrest (2)
3. Dorman
4. Lexington
5. Gaffney
6. TL Hanna
7. Summerville
8. Sumter
9. Byrnes
10. Spartanburg
Others receiving votes: River Bluff, Blythewood, Fort Dorchester, Cane Bay, Clover, Ashley Ridge, West Ashley
Class 4A
1. South Florence (14)
2. AC Flora (1)
3. West Florence
4. Northwestern
5. Catawba Ridge
6. Ridge View
7. South Pointe
8. Greenville
9. James Island
10. Westside
Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Wilson, Indian Land, Greenwood
Class 3A
1. Daniel (15)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton Honea-Path
7. Camden
8. Seneca
9. Gilbert
10. Loris
Others receiving votes: Hanahan, Chester, Manning Crestwood
Class 2A
1. Oceanside Collegiate (9)
2. Barnwell (4)
3. Abbeville
4. Saluda (2)
5. Woodland
6. Gray Collegiate
7. Marion
8. Strom Thurmond
9. Buford
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Andrews, Fairfield Central
Class A
1. Johnsonville (10)
2. Christ Church (2)
3. St. Joesph’s
4. Lewisville
5. Southside Christian (1)
6. Estill (2)
7. Calhoun County
8. Lake View
9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
10. Baptist Hill
Others receiving votes: Lamar, Whale Branch, Whitmire, Cross
Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Prep RedZone/Cola Daily), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)