Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 18. First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Dorman (1)
3. Lexington
4. TL Hanna
5. Gaffney
6. Hillcrest (1)
7. Summerville
8. Sumter
9. Fort Dorchester
10. Byrnes
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Blythewood, River Bluff, Clover, Ashley Ridge
Class 4A
1. South Florence (16)
2. AC Flora (2)
3. West Florence
4. Northwestern
5. Catawba Ridge (1)
6. Ridge View
7. South Pointe
8. Greenville
9. James Island
10. Westside
Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Lucy Beckham, Wilson
Class 3A
1. Daniel (18)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Camden
8. Loris
9. Gilbert
10. Hanahan
Others receiving votes: Chester, Seneca, Manning, Brookland-Cayce. Crestwood.
Class 2A
1. Oceanside Collegiate (14)
2. Barnwell (4)
3. Abbeville
4. Woodland
5. Gray
6. Marion
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Saluda (1)
9. Buford
10. Andrew Jackson
Others receiving votes: Andrews, Silver Bluff, Fairfield Central, Wade Hampton
Class A
1. Johnsonville (11)
2. Christ Church (4)
3. Lewisville
4. St. Joe’s
5. Estill (3)
6. Southside Christian (1)
7. Calhoun County
8. Lake View
9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
10. Baptist Hill
Others receiving votes: Lamar, Whale Branch, Whitmire, Cross
Voters this week:Sam Albuquerque Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News) Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Prep RedZone/Cola Daily), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Gene Knight (WRHI) James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)