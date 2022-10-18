Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 18. First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Dorman (1)

3. Lexington

4. TL Hanna

5. Gaffney

6. Hillcrest (1)

7. Summerville

8. Sumter

9. Fort Dorchester

10. Byrnes

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Blythewood, River Bluff, Clover, Ashley Ridge

Class 4A

1. South Florence (16)

2. AC Flora (2)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern

5. Catawba Ridge (1)

6. Ridge View

7. South Pointe

8. Greenville

9. James Island

10. Westside

Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Lucy Beckham, Wilson

Class 3A

1. Daniel (18)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Camden

8. Loris

9. Gilbert

10. Hanahan

Others receiving votes: Chester, Seneca, Manning, Brookland-Cayce. Crestwood.

Class 2A

1. Oceanside Collegiate (14)

2. Barnwell (4)

3. Abbeville

4. Woodland

5. Gray

6. Marion

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Saluda (1)

9. Buford

10. Andrew Jackson

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Silver Bluff, Fairfield Central, Wade Hampton

Class A

1. Johnsonville (11)

2. Christ Church (4)

3. Lewisville

4. St. Joe’s

5. Estill (3)

6. Southside Christian (1)

7. Calhoun County

8. Lake View

9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

10. Baptist Hill

Others receiving votes: Lamar, Whale Branch, Whitmire, Cross

Voters this week:Sam Albuquerque Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News) Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Prep RedZone/Cola Daily), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Gene Knight (WRHI) James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)