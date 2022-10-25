Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 25. First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (18)
2. Gaffney
3. Lexington
4. TL Hanna
5. Dorman
6. Hillcrest (1)
7. Sumter
8, Summerville
9. Fort Dorchester
10. (tie) Blythewood
10. (tie) Spartanburg
Others receiving votes: Byrnes, Clover
Class 4A
1. South Florence (17)
2. AC Flora (2)
3. West Florence
4. Northwestern
5. Catawba Ridge
6. Ridge View
7. Greenville
8. James Island
9. Westside
10. South Pointe
Others receiving votes: Lucy Beckham, Hartsville, York
Class 3A
1. Daniel (19)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Camden
8. Gilbert
9. Manning
10. Seneca
Others receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Hanahan, Loris, Broome, Chester
Class 2A
1. Oceanside Collegiate (15)
2. Barnwell (4)
3. Abbeville
4. Gray Collegiate
5. Woodland
6. Strom Thurmond
7. Marion
8. Buford
9. Saluda
10. Andrew Jackson
Others receiving votes: Andrews, Wade Hampton, Silver Bluff
Class A
1. Johnsonville (9)
2. Christ Church (5)
3. Lewisville (1)
4. Estill (3)
5. Southside Christian (1)
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
7. Lamar
8. St. Joseph’s
9. Lake View
10. Cross
Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Whale Branch, Wagener-Salley, Baptist Hill
Voters this week :Sam Albuquerque (Spartanburg Herald Journal), Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News) Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Prep RedZone/Cola Daily), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI) James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)