Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 25. First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (18)

2. Gaffney

3. Lexington

4. TL Hanna

5. Dorman

6. Hillcrest (1)

7. Sumter

8, Summerville

9. Fort Dorchester

10. (tie) Blythewood

10. (tie) Spartanburg

Others receiving votes: Byrnes, Clover

Class 4A

1. South Florence (17)

2. AC Flora (2)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern

5. Catawba Ridge

6. Ridge View

7. Greenville

8. James Island

9. Westside

10. South Pointe

Others receiving votes: Lucy Beckham, Hartsville, York

Class 3A

1. Daniel (19)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Camden

8. Gilbert

9. Manning

10. Seneca

Others receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Hanahan, Loris, Broome, Chester

Class 2A

1. Oceanside Collegiate (15)

2. Barnwell (4)

3. Abbeville

4. Gray Collegiate

5. Woodland

6. Strom Thurmond

7. Marion

8. Buford

9. Saluda

10. Andrew Jackson

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Wade Hampton, Silver Bluff

Class A

1. Johnsonville (9)

2. Christ Church (5)

3. Lewisville (1)

4. Estill (3)

5. Southside Christian (1)

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Lamar

8. St. Joseph’s

9. Lake View

10. Cross

Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Whale Branch, Wagener-Salley, Baptist Hill

Voters this week :Sam Albuquerque (Spartanburg Herald Journal), Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News) Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Prep RedZone/Cola Daily), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI) James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)