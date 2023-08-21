Class 5A

1. Summerville (8)

2. Byrnes (5) 

3. Dutch Fork (6)

4. Gaffney

5. Fort Dorchester

6. Sumter (2)

7. TL Hanna

8. Lexington

9. Hillcrest 

10. Spartanburg

Others receiving votes: Dorman, River Bluff, Cane Bay, JL Mann, White Knoll, Carolina Forest, Nation Ford

Class 4A

1. Greenville (11)

2. South Florence (3)

3. Northwestern (4) 

4. South Pointe (2)

5. Hartsville (1)

6. James Island

7. Westside

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Greenwood

10. (tie) Irmo

10. (tie) Ridge View

Others receiving votes: West Florence, Indian Land, North Augusta

Class 3A

1. Dillon (16)

2. Daniel (2)

3. Clinton (2)

4. Camden

5. Chester 

6. Belton Honea Path 

7. Beaufort

8. Gilbert 

9. Broome 

10. Chapman (1)

Others receiving votes: Manning, Brookland-Cayce, Crestwood, Powdersville, Seneca, Loris, Philip Simmons, Hanahan

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (17) 

2. Gray Collegiate (4) 

3. Oceanside Collegiate 

4. Fairfield Central 

5. Marion 

6. Andrew Jackson 

7. Silver Bluff 

8. Strom Thurmond 

9. Hampton County 

10. Saluda 

Others receiving votes: Barnwell, Woodland, Ninety-Six, Blacksburg, Newberry 

Class A

1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (13) 

2. Christ Church (4) 

3. Lewisville (1) 

4. Lamar (3) 

5. St. Joe’s 

6. Southside Christian 

7. Whale Branch 

8. Calhoun County 

9. Lake View 

10. Johnsonville 

Others receiving votes: Latta, Cross, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley, Denmark-Olar, Blackville-Hilda, Hannah-Pamplico, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Baptist Hill, C.A. Johnson, Great Falls

This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Sam Albuquerque Spartanburg Herald Journal/Greenville News; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson High School Sports Report; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Tyler Cupp, WRHI; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Prep RedZone Ian Guerin, Prep RedZone;Justin Jarrett, LowCo Spotrs; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Leible, Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Report; Joe Wedra, MyHorry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA