Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Aug. 28. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses.
Class 5A
1. Summerville (18) (1-0)
2. Gaffney (1) (1-1)
3. Fort Dorchester (1-0)
4. Sumter (1) (2-0)
5. TL Hanna (1) (2-0)
6. Spartanburg (1) (1-1)
7. Lexington (2-0)
8. Hillcrest (2-0)
9. Byrnes (1-1)
10. Dutch Fork (0-2)
Others receiving votes: River Bluff, Dorman, JL Mann, West Ashley, Ashley Ridge
Class 4A
1. South Florence (15) (2-0)
2. South Pointe (5) (2-0)
3. Northwestern (1) (1-1)
4. Hartsville (1) (2-0)
5. Greenville (1-1)
6. James Island (2-0)
7. Irmo (2-0)
8. West Florence (1-1)
9. Greenwood (1-1)
10. AC Flora (1-1)
Others receiving votes: Westside, Midland Valley, Catawba Ridge, Lucy Beckham, York, Ridge View, North Augusta, Indian Land
Class 3A
1. Dillon (14) (1-0)
2. Daniel (2) (2-0)
3. Clinton (2) (2-0)
4. Camden (2-0)
5 (tie) Chapman (4) (2-0)
5.(tie) Chester (2-0)
7. Belton Honea-Path (1-0)
8. Gilbert (1-0)
9. Broome (2-0)
10. Brookland-Cayce (2-0)
Others receiving votes: Beaufort, Manning, Seneca, Crestwood, Loris, Pendleton, Philip Simmons, Powdersville
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (17) (2-0)
2. Gray Collegiate (5) (2-0)
3. Fairfield Central (2-0)
4. Oceanside Collegiate (1-1)
5. Silver Bluff (2-0)
6. Marion (2-0)
7. Hampton County (2-0)
8. Saluda (2-0)
9. Strom Thurmond (1-1)
10. (tie) Woodland (1-0)
10. (tie) Andrew Jackson (1-1)
Others receiving votes: Ninety-Six, Landrum, Newberry, Barnwell
Class A
1. Lewisville (4) (1-1)
2. Christ Church (13) (1-1)
3. St. Joe’s (4) (2-0)
4. Denmark-Olar (2-0)
5. Lamar (1) (0-1)
6. Calhoun County (1-1)
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1-1)
8. Southside Christian
9. Whale Branch (1-0)
10. Lake View (1-1)
Others receiving votes: Johnsonville, Latta, Hannah-Pamplico, Blackville-Hilda, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Wagener-Salley, Cross
This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Sam Albuquerque, Greenville News; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Travis Boland Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowCoSports; Travis Jenkins Chester News and Reporter; Wes Kerr, LowcoSports; Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Leible, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Report; Brandon Stockdale Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA.