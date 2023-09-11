Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Sept. 11. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Summerville (17) (3-0)

2. Gaffney (3) (3-1)

3. Lexington (4-0)

4. Hillcrest (4-0)

5. Byrnes (3-1)

6. Sumter (3-1)

7. TL Hanna (3-1)

8. Spartanburg (2-2)

9. (tie) Fort Dorchester (1-1)

9. (tie) JL Mann (4-0)

Others receiving votes: White Knoll, Boiling Springs, Ashley Ridge, Dutch Fork, Rock Hill, Cane Bay

Class 4A

1. South Florence (10) (4-0)

2. Hartsville (8) (4-0)

3. Northwestern (1) (2-1)

4. South Pointe (1) (3-1)

5. James Island (4-0)

6. Irmo (3-0)

7. West Florence (3-1)

8. Westside (2-1)

9. AC Flora (2-1)

10. Midland Valley (4-0)

Others receiving votes: Greenville, Greenwood, Lucy Beckham, North Augusta, Ridge View, Airport

Class 3A

1. Daniel (10) (3-0)

2. Clinton (7) 4-0)

3. Dillon (1) 2-1

4. Belton Honea Path (2) (3-0)

5. Gilbert (3-0)

6. Crestwood (3-1)

7. Chester (3-1)

8. Chapman (3-1)

9. Broome (3-1)

10. Manning (4-0)

Others receiving votes: Camden, Philip Simmons, Brookland-Cayce, Powdersville, Loris, Crescent

Class 2A 1. Gray Collegiate (16) (4-0)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (1) (3-1)

2. Abbeville (3)

4. Marion (4-0)

5. Hampton County (4-0)

6. Saluda (3-0)

7. Fairfield Central(3-1)

9. Silver Bluff (2-1)

9. (tie) Strom Thurmond (2-1)

10. Woodland (2-0)

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Ninety-Six, Chesnee

Class A

1. Lewisville (17) (3-1)

2. St. Joseph’s (3) (4-0)

3. Calhoun County (4-0)

4. Christ Church (2-2)

5. Whale Branch (2-0)

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (3-1)

7. Denmark-Olar (3-1)

8. Latta (3-1)

9. Hunter-Kinard Tyler (3-0)

9. (tie) Wagener-Salley (3-0)

Others receiving votes: Lake View, Southside Christian, Johnsonville, Blackville-Hilda, Whitmire, Branchville

This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Sam Albuquerque, Greenville News; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowCoSports; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Wes Kerr, LowcoSports; Gene Knight, WRHI; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Report; Brandon Stockdale Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA.