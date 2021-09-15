This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 14. First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (16)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Chapin
7. Ridge View
8. Dorman
9. Ashley Ridge
10. Woodmont
Others receiving votes: Riverside, Byrnes, Spring Valley, Lexington, Sumter. Stratford, Goose Creek, Spartanburg, Mauldin
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (15)
2. Greenville (1)
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Beaufort
8. South Florence
9. Catawba Ridge
10. West Florence
Others receiving votes: May River, Indian Land, Irmo, Westside
Class 3A
1. Daniel (16)
2. Dillon
3. Camden
4. Brookland-Cayce
5. Chapman
6. Clinton
7. Aynor
8. Gilbert
9. Chester
10. Powdersville
Also receiving votes: Lower Richland, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Seneca
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (12)
2. Gray Collegiate (3)
3. Saluda
4. Marion
5. Silver Bluff
6. Barnwell
7. Andrews
8. Phillip Simmons
9. Timberland
10. (tie) Wade Hampton
10. (tie) St. Joseph’s
10. (tie) Christ Church
Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Newberry, Woodland, Pageland Central, Lake Marion
Class A
1. Southside Christian (15)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Whale Branch
4. Lamar
5. (tie) Blackville-Hilda
5. (tie) Lake View
7. Great Falls
8. Lewisville
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley
This Week’s Voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; James Benedetto, Greenwood Index Journal; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Tyler Cupp, WRHI; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald