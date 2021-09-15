S.C. Prep Football Media Poll

This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 14. First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (16)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney 

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Chapin

7. Ridge View

8. Dorman

9. Ashley Ridge 

10. Woodmont

Others receiving votes: Riverside, Byrnes, Spring Valley, Lexington, Sumter. Stratford, Goose Creek, Spartanburg, Mauldin

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (15)

2. Greenville (1)

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Beaufort

8. South Florence 

9. Catawba Ridge

10. West Florence

Others receiving votes: May River, Indian Land, Irmo, Westside 

Class 3A

1. Daniel (16)

2. Dillon

3. Camden

4. Brookland-Cayce

5. Chapman

6. Clinton

7. Aynor

8. Gilbert

9. Chester

10. Powdersville

Also receiving votes: Lower Richland, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Seneca

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (12)

2. Gray Collegiate (3)

3. Saluda

4. Marion

5. Silver Bluff

6. Barnwell

7. Andrews

8. Phillip Simmons

9. Timberland

10. (tie) Wade Hampton

10. (tie) St. Joseph’s

10. (tie) Christ Church

Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Newberry, Woodland, Pageland Central, Lake Marion

Class A

1. Southside Christian (15)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Whale Branch

4. Lamar

5. (tie) Blackville-Hilda

5. (tie) Lake View

7. Great Falls

8. Lewisville

9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Others receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley

This Week’s Voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; James Benedetto, Greenwood Index Journal; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Tyler Cupp, WRHI; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald

