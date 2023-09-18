Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Sept. 18. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Summerville (23) (4-0)

2. Hillcrest (5-0)

3. Byrnes (4-1)

4. TL Hanna (4-1)

5. Gaffney (3-2)

6. Fort Dorchester (2-1)

7. Spartanburg (3-2)

8. Lexington (4-1)

9. White Knoll (5-0)

10. Sumter (3-2)

Others receiving votes: Boiling Springs, Dutch Fork, JL Mann, Ashley Ridge, River Bluff, Chapin, Clover

Class 4A

1. South Florence (18) (5-0)

2. Northwestern (5) (3-1)

3. Irmo (4-0)

4. James Island (5-0)

5. Hartsville (4-1)

6. South Pointe (3-2)

7. Westside (3-1)

8, Midland Valley (5-0)

9. West Florence (3-1)

10. Greenville (3-2)

Others receiving votes: Lucy Beckham, Ridge View, AC Flora, Indian Land, Airport

Class 3A

1. Daniel (19) (4-0)

2. Belton Honea Path (4) (4-0)

3. Dillon (3-1)

4. Gilbert (4-0)

5. Chapman (4-1)

6. Clinton (4-1)

7. Crestwood (4-1)

8. Chester (4-1)

9. Broome (4-1)

10. Manning (4-0)

Others receiving votes: Camden, Philip Simmons, Loris

Class 2A

1. Gray Collegiate (18) (5-1)

2. Abbeville (2) (4-1)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (2) (4-1)

4. Marion (5-0)

5. Hampton County (1) (5-0)

6. Saluda (4-0)

7. Fairfield Central (4-1)

8. Silver Bluff (3-1)

9. Strom Thurmond (3-1)

10. Woodland (3-0)

Others receiving votes: Landrum, Ninety-Six, Andrew Jackson

Class A

1. Lewisville (22) (4-1)

2. St. Joseph’s (1) (5-0)

3. Calhoun County (5-0)

4. Christ Church (3-2)

5. Whale Branch (3-0)

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (3-1)

7. Latta (5-0)

8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (4-0)

9. Lake View (3-1)

10. Blackville-Hilda (4-1)

Others receiving votes- Cross, Southside Christian, Denmark-Olar, Wagener-Salley, C.A. Johnson, Whitmire

This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Sam Albuquerque, Greenville News; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Tyler Cupp, WRHI; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Irmo News/Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowCoSports; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Wes Kerr, LowcoSports; Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Leible, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Report; Trey Stewart, Greer Citizen; Brandon Stockdale Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA