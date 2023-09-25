Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Sept. 25. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses.
Class 5A
1. Summerville (22) (5-0)
2. Hillcrest (6-0)
3. Byrnes (1) (5-1)
4. Gaffney (4-2)
5. TL Hanna (5-1)
6. Spartanburg (4-2)
7. White Knoll (5-0)
8. Lexington (4-1)
9. Fort Dorchester (2-2)
10. Sumter (4-2)
Others receiving votes: Ashley Ridge, JL Mann, Clover, Chapin, River Bluff, Boiling Springs, Dutch Fork
Class 4A
1. South Florence (19) (5-0)
2. Northwestern (4) (4-1)
3. Irmo (5-0)
4. James Island (5-0)
5. Hartsville (4-1)
6. South Pointe (3-2)
7. Westside (4-1)
8. Midland Valley (6-0)
9. Greenville (3-2)
10. Lucy Beckham (4-0)
Others receiving votes: Ridge View, York, Myrtle Beach, North Augusta, Indian Land, West Florence
Class 3A
1. Daniel (19) (5-0)
2. Belton Honea Path (4) (5-0)
3. Dillon (4-1)
4. Gilbert (5-0)
5. Chapman (5-1)
6. Crestwood (4-1)
7. Chester (5-1)
8. Broome (5-1)
9. Manning (5-0)
10. Philip Simmons (6-0)
Others receiving votes: Camden, Clinton, Brookland-Cayce, Crescent, Seneca
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate (21) (6-1)
2. Abbeville (2) (4-1)
3. Oceanside Collegiate (3-2)
4. Silver Bluff (4-1)
5. Fairfield Central (4-1)
6. Hampton County (5-1)
7. Marion (5-1)
8. Woodland (4-0)
9. Saluda (4-1)
10. Strom Thurmond (3-2)
Others receiving votes: Landrum, Ninety-Six, Edisto, Liberty
Class A
1. Lewisville (23) (5-1)
2. Christ Church (4-2)
3. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (5-0)
4. Whale Branch (4-0)
5. Latta (6-0)
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (4-1)
7. Southside Christian (2-2)
8. St. Joseph’s (5-1)
9. Calhoun County (5-1)
10. Lake View (4-1)
Others receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Cross, Lamar
This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Sam Albuquerque, Greenville News; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Travis Boland Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Tyler Cupp, WRHI; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Irmo News/Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowCoSports; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Lieble, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Report; Trey Stewart, Greer Citizen; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA