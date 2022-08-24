Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday Aug. 23. First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (19)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Hilcrest

4. Byrnes

5. Dorman

6. Sumter

7. Gaffney

8. TL Hanna

9. Spartanburg

10. Spring Valley

Others receiving votes: Lexington, Mauldin, Summerville, River Bluff, Clover, Nation Ford, West Ashley

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (17)

2. Northwestern (2)

3. AC Fora

4. West Florence

5. South Florence

6. Hartsville

7. Greenville

8. Westside

9. Greenwood

10. (tie) Irmo

10. (tie) Ridge View

Others receiving votes: Catawba Ridge, Myrtle Beach, South Aiken, York, Indian Land, James Island, Riverside

Class 3A

1.Daniel (16)

2. Camden (3)

3. Dillon

4. Powdersville

5. Clinton

6. Beaufort

7. Gilbert

8. Woodruff

9. Seneca

10. Brookland-Cayce

Others receiving votes: Philip Simmons, Hanahan, Union County, Wren, Chester, Aynor, Blue Ridge, Swansea, Chapman, Palmetto, Crestwood, Emerald

1. Abbeville (6)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (10)

3. (tie) Saluda

3. (tie) Gray Collegiate (3)

3. (tie) Cheraw

6. Barnwell

7. Fairfield Central

8. Silver Bluff

9. Marion

10. Wade Hampton

Others receiving votes: Newberry, Andrew Jackson, Buford, Woodland, Kingstree, Pelion, Mid-Carolina, Chesterfield, Crescent, Timberland, Bishop England

Class A

1. Southside Christian (11)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8)

3. Lamar

4. Christ Church

5. Whale Branch

6. Baptist Hill

7. Johnsonville

8. St. Joseph’s

9. Lake View

10. Calhoun County

Others receiving votes: Lewisville, C.A. Johnson, Wagener-Salley, Latta

Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times and Democrat), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Justin Jarrett (LowCo Sports), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)