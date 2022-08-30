Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (19)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Hillcrest

4. Byrnes

5. Dorman

6. Sumter

7. Gaffney

8. TL Hanna

9. Spartanburg

10. Summerville

Others receiving votes: River Bluff, Lexington, Mauldin, White Knoll, Socastee, Clover JL Mann

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (17)

2. Northwestern (2)

3. AC Fora

4. West Florence

5. South Florence

6. Hartsville

7. Irmo

8. Catawba Ridge

9. James Island

10. (tie) Indian Land

10. (tie) Ridge View

Others receiving votes: York, Wilson, Greenwood, Westside, Greenville, South Aiken, Pickens, West Ashley, Riverside Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Camden (2)

3. Dillon

4. Powdersville

5. Clinton

6. Gilbert

7. Seneca

8. Woodruff

9. Hanahan

10. Beaufort

Others receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Chapman, Union County, Belton Honea Path, Chester, Crestwood, Lower Richland, Manning, Marlboro County, Pendleton, Wren, Aynor

Class 2A

1. Saluda (6)

2. Abbeville (2)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (7)

4. Barnwell (3)

5. Fairfield Central

6. Gray Collegiate

7. Wade Hampton

8. Cheraw

9. Buford

10. Silver Bluff

Others receiving votes: Marion, Woodland, Pelion, Pageland Central, Newberry, Chesterfield, Lee Central, Landrum, Andrew Jackson, Crescent, Strom Thurmond

Class A

1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (14)

2. Christ Church (1)

3. Southside Christian (3)

4. Whale Branch

5. Johnsonville

6. St. Joseph’s

7. Baptist Hill

8. Lamar

9. Lewisville (1)

10. Lake View

Others receiving votes: Latta, Calhoun County, Estill, Whitmire, Ridge Spring-Monetta

Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Justin Jarrett (LowCo Sports), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)