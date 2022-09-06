Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Byrnes 

3. Hillcrest

4. Dorman

5. Fort Dorchester 

6. Sumter

7. Gaffney

8. Summerville

9. Spartanburg

10. River Bluff

Others receiving votes: TL Hanna, White Knoll, JL Mann, West Ashley 4, Lexington, Clover, Socastee

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (16)

2. Northwestern (1)

3. AC Fora

4. (tie) West Florence

4. (tie) South Florence

6. Hartsville

7. Catawba Ridge

8. James Island

9. Indian Land

10. Ridge View

Others receiving votes: York, Westside, Irmo, Greenville, Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

1. Daniel (16)

2. Dillon

3. Powdersville

4. Camden (1)

5. Clinton

6. Gilbert

7. Seneca

8. Beaufort

9. Hanahan

10. Belton-Honea Path

Others receiving votes: Manning, Chester, Loris, Marlboro County, Brookland-Cayce, Crestwood, Emerald, Woodruff, Aynor, Union County, Philip Simmons

Class 2A

1. Saluda (11)

2. Abbeville (2)

3. Barnwell (3)

4. Oceanside Collegiate (1)

5. Fairfield Central

6. Wade Hampton

7. Buford

8. Woodland

9. Marion

10. Pelion

Others receiving votes: Gray Collegiate, Cheraw, Newberry, Strom Thurmond, Silver Bluff, Andrews, Academic Magnet, Lake Marion

Class A

1. St. Joseph’s (7)

2. Whale Branch (3)

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)

4. Johnsonville (2)

5. Lewisville (1)

6. Christ Church (2)

7. Lamar

8. Baptist Hill

9. Southside Christian

10. Lake View (1)

Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Hannah-Pamplico, McBee, Latta, Still, C.A. Johnson, Denmark-Olar, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), Tim Leible (Sumter Item), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)