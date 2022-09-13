Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 13. First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (19)
2. Byrnes
3. Hillcrest (1)
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. Summerville
7. River Bluff
8. Fort Dorchester
9. White Knoll
10. Lexington
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, TL Hanna, Gaffney West Ashley, Clover JL Mann, Chapin
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (17)
2. Northwestern (3)
3. AC Flora
4. South Florence
5. West Florence
6. Catawba Ridge
7. Indian Land
8. Hartsville
9. James Island
10. Ridge View
Others receiving votes: Westside, Irmo, Lancaster, Wilson, Greenville, York, Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
1. Daniel (19)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Powdersville
4. Clinton
5. Gilbert
6. Beaufort
7. Camden
8. Hanahan
9. Belton-Honea Path
10. Seneca
Others receiving votes: Loris, Philip Simmons, Chester, Union County, Aynor, Manning, Marlboro County, Emerald, Woodruff
Class 2A
1. Saluda (15)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (2)
3. Barnwell (3)
4. Abbeville
5. Wade Hampton
6. Buford
7. Woodland
8. Marion
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Fairfield Central
Others receiving votes: Andrews, Pelion, Lake Marion, Strom Thurmond, Academic Magnet, Andrew Jackson, Silver Bluff, Cheraw
Class A
1. St. Joseph’s (15)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2)
3. Johnsonville (1)
4. Whale Branch
5. Lewisville (1)
6. Christ Church
7. Lake View (1)
8. Baptist Hill
9. Southside Christian
10. Lamar
Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, McBee, Latta, Estill, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Denmark-Olar
Voters this week: Sam Albuquerque (Spartanburg Herald Journal), Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)