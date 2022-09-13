Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 13. First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (19)

2. Byrnes

3. Hillcrest (1)

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. Summerville

7. River Bluff

8. Fort Dorchester

9. White Knoll

10. Lexington

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, TL Hanna, Gaffney West Ashley, Clover JL Mann, Chapin

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (17)

2. Northwestern (3)

3. AC Flora

4. South Florence

5. West Florence

6. Catawba Ridge

7. Indian Land

8. Hartsville

9. James Island

10. Ridge View

Others receiving votes: Westside, Irmo, Lancaster, Wilson, Greenville, York, Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

1. Daniel (19)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Powdersville

4. Clinton

5. Gilbert

6. Beaufort

7. Camden

8. Hanahan

9. Belton-Honea Path

10. Seneca

Others receiving votes: Loris, Philip Simmons, Chester, Union County, Aynor, Manning, Marlboro County, Emerald, Woodruff

Class 2A

1. Saluda (15)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (2)

3. Barnwell (3)

4. Abbeville

5. Wade Hampton

6. Buford

7. Woodland

8. Marion

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Fairfield Central

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Pelion, Lake Marion, Strom Thurmond, Academic Magnet, Andrew Jackson, Silver Bluff, Cheraw

Class A

1. St. Joseph’s (15)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2)

3. Johnsonville (1)

4. Whale Branch

5. Lewisville (1)

6. Christ Church

7. Lake View (1)

8. Baptist Hill

9. Southside Christian

10. Lamar

Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, McBee, Latta, Estill, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Denmark-Olar

Voters this week: Sam Albuquerque (Spartanburg Herald Journal), Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)