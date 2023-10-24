Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Oct. 23. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Summerville (18) (9-0)

2. TL Hanna (9-1)

3. Byrnes (2) (8-1)

4. White Knoll (10-0)

5. Hillcrest (8-1)

6. Gaffney (7-2)

7. Fort Dorchester (6-2)

8. Clover (7-2)

9. Ashley Ridge (7-2)

10. Lexington (7-2)

Others receiving votes: JL Mann, Rock Hill, Dutch Fork, Carolina Forest, Spartanubrg

Class 4A

1. South Florence (15) (9-0)

2. Northwestern (5) (8-1)

3. Irmo (9-0)

4. James Island (9-0)

5. Westside (8-1)

6. Midland Valley (9-0)

7. Lucy Beckham (9-0)

8. North Augusta (7-2)

9. South Pointe (6-3)

10. Hartsville (6-3)

Others receiving votes: Greenville, Ridge View, Myrtle Beach, York

Class 3A

1. Daniel (18) (9-0)

2. Belton-Honea Path (2) (9-0)

3. Dillon (8-1)

4. Gilbert (9-0)

5. Chapman (8-1)

6. Crestwood (8-1)

7. Broome (8-1)

8. Clinton (7-2)

9. Chester (8-2)

10. Philip Simmons (8-1)

Others receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Pendleton, Hanahan, Loris, Beaufort, Wren, Manning, Camden

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (9) (8-1)

2. Gray Collegiate (11) (11-3)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (6-2)

4. Hampton County (8-1)

5. Marion (8-1)

6. Strom Thurmond (7-2)

7. Fairfield Central (7-2)

8. Saluda (7-2)

9. Ninety Six ((8-1)

10. Woodland (6-1)

Others receiving votes: Silver Bluff, Andrew Jackson

Class A

1. Lewisville (19) (8-1)

2. Christ Church (1) (7-2)

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8-1)

4. Whale Branch (7-0)

5. Southside Christian (6-2)

6. Calhoun County (8-1)

7. St. Joe’s (7-2)

8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (9-1)

9. Latta (8-1)

10. Lamar (7-3)

Others receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Cross, Lake View

This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Sam Albuquerque, Greenville News; Mac Banks, Fort Mill Prep Sports; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Irmo News/Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Lieble, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA