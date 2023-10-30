Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Oct. 30. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses. This is the final poll of the regular season.

1. Summerville (16) (10-0)

2. TL Hanna (9-1)

3. Byrnes (9-1)

4. White Knoll (10-0)

5. Clover (8-2)

6. JL Mann (8-2)

7. Gaffney (7-3)

8. Ashley Ridge (8-2)

9 Hillcrest (8-2)

10. Fort Dorchester (6-3)

Others receiving votes: Dutch Fork, Lexington, Sumter

Class 4A

1. South Florence (15) (10-0)

2. Northwestern (1) (9-1)

3. Irmo (10-0)

4. James Island (10-0)

5. Midland Valley (10-0)

6. Westside (9-1)

7. Lucy Beckham (8-1)

8. South Pointe (7-3)

9. North Augusta (7-3)

10. Hartsville (7-3)

Others receiving votes: Ridge View, Myrtle Beach, Greenville

3A

1. Daniel (16) (10-0)

2. Belton-Honea Path (10-0)

3. Dillon (9-1)

4. Chapman (9-1)

5. Crestwood (9-1)

6. Clinton (8-2)

7. Chester (8-2)

8. Brookland-Cayce (8-2)

9. Gilbert (9-1)

10. Broome (8-2)

Others receiving votes: Hanahan, Philip Simmons, Pendleton, Loris

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (10) (9-1)

2. Gray Collegiate (6) (10-3)

3. Hampton County (9-1)

4. Oceanside Collegiate (7-2)

5. (tie) Marion (9-1)

5. (tie) Strom Thurmond (8-2)

7. Fairfield Central (8-2)

8. Silver Bluff (7-3)

9. Ninety-Six (8-2)

10. Woodland (7-2)

Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Saluda, Barnwell

Class A

1. Lewisville (16) (9-1)

2. Christ Church (8-2)

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (9-1)

4. Calhoun County (9-1)

5. Southside Christian (6-3)

6. St. Joe’s (8-2)

7. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (9-1)

8. Whale Branch (7-1)

9. Lamar (7-2)

10. Latta (9-1)

Others receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Cross, Lake View

This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Mac Banks, Fort Mill Prep Sports; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Irmo News/Prep RedZone; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Wes Kerr, LowcoSports; Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Lieble, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA