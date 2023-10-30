Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Oct. 30. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses. This is the final poll of the regular season.
1. Summerville (16) (10-0)
2. TL Hanna (9-1)
3. Byrnes (9-1)
4. White Knoll (10-0)
5. Clover (8-2)
6. JL Mann (8-2)
7. Gaffney (7-3)
8. Ashley Ridge (8-2)
9 Hillcrest (8-2)
10. Fort Dorchester (6-3)
Others receiving votes: Dutch Fork, Lexington, Sumter
Class 4A
1. South Florence (15) (10-0)
2. Northwestern (1) (9-1)
3. Irmo (10-0)
4. James Island (10-0)
5. Midland Valley (10-0)
6. Westside (9-1)
7. Lucy Beckham (8-1)
8. South Pointe (7-3)
9. North Augusta (7-3)
10. Hartsville (7-3)
Others receiving votes: Ridge View, Myrtle Beach, Greenville
3A
1. Daniel (16) (10-0)
2. Belton-Honea Path (10-0)
3. Dillon (9-1)
4. Chapman (9-1)
5. Crestwood (9-1)
6. Clinton (8-2)
7. Chester (8-2)
8. Brookland-Cayce (8-2)
9. Gilbert (9-1)
10. Broome (8-2)
Others receiving votes: Hanahan, Philip Simmons, Pendleton, Loris
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (10) (9-1)
2. Gray Collegiate (6) (10-3)
3. Hampton County (9-1)
4. Oceanside Collegiate (7-2)
5. (tie) Marion (9-1)
5. (tie) Strom Thurmond (8-2)
7. Fairfield Central (8-2)
8. Silver Bluff (7-3)
9. Ninety-Six (8-2)
10. Woodland (7-2)
Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Saluda, Barnwell
Class A
1. Lewisville (16) (9-1)
2. Christ Church (8-2)
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (9-1)
4. Calhoun County (9-1)
5. Southside Christian (6-3)
6. St. Joe’s (8-2)
7. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (9-1)
8. Whale Branch (7-1)
9. Lamar (7-2)
10. Latta (9-1)
Others receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Cross, Lake View
This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Mac Banks, Fort Mill Prep Sports; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Irmo News/Prep RedZone; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Wes Kerr, LowcoSports; Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Lieble, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA