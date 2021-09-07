S.C. Prep Football Media Poll

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 6. First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. TL Hanna

4. Gaffney

5. Ridge View

6. Northwestern

7. Byrnes

8. Chapin

9. Dorman

10. Ashley Ridge

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley, Woodmont, Riverside, Carolina Forest, Sumter, Mauldin, Blythewood. 

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (15)

2. Greenville (2)

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Beaufort

8. South Florence

9. Catawba Ridge

10. May River

Others receiving votes: West Florence, North Augusta, Pickens, Irmo

Class 3A

1. Daniel (17) 

2. Dillon 

3. Chapman 

4. Camden 

5. Brookland-Cayce 

6. Chester 

7. Aynor 

8. Clinton 

9. Lower Richland 

10. Gilbert 

Others receiving votes: Powdersville, Union County, Hanahan, Crestwood, Fairfield Central, Pickens 

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (17)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Marion

4. Saluda

5. Silver Bluff

6. Barnwell

7. Andrews

8. St. Joseph’s

9. (tie) Phillip Simmons

9. (tie) Newberry

Others receiving votes: Christ Church, Wade Hampton, Lake Marion, Woodland, Andrew Jackson, Central

Class A

1. Southside Christian (17)

2. Lamar

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Whale Branch

5. Lewisville

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Lake View

8. Great Falls

9. Hannah-Pamplico

10. Baptist Hill

Others receiving votes: Wagener-Salley, Calhoun County, Johnsonville, C.A. Johnson, Ridge Spring-Monetta

This Week’s Voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson High School Sports Report; Tyler Cupp, WRHI; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Tim Leible, The Sumter Item; Justin Mathis, CastPrep and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA

