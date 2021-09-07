This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 6. First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. TL Hanna
4. Gaffney
5. Ridge View
6. Northwestern
7. Byrnes
8. Chapin
9. Dorman
10. Ashley Ridge
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley, Woodmont, Riverside, Carolina Forest, Sumter, Mauldin, Blythewood.
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (15)
2. Greenville (2)
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Beaufort
8. South Florence
9. Catawba Ridge
10. May River
Others receiving votes: West Florence, North Augusta, Pickens, Irmo
Class 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Chapman
4. Camden
5. Brookland-Cayce
6. Chester
7. Aynor
8. Clinton
9. Lower Richland
10. Gilbert
Others receiving votes: Powdersville, Union County, Hanahan, Crestwood, Fairfield Central, Pickens
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (17)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Marion
4. Saluda
5. Silver Bluff
6. Barnwell
7. Andrews
8. St. Joseph’s
9. (tie) Phillip Simmons
9. (tie) Newberry
Others receiving votes: Christ Church, Wade Hampton, Lake Marion, Woodland, Andrew Jackson, Central
Class A
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Lamar
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Whale Branch
5. Lewisville
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Lake View
8. Great Falls
9. Hannah-Pamplico
10. Baptist Hill
Others receiving votes: Wagener-Salley, Calhoun County, Johnsonville, C.A. Johnson, Ridge Spring-Monetta
This Week’s Voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson High School Sports Report; Tyler Cupp, WRHI; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Tim Leible, The Sumter Item; Justin Mathis, CastPrep and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA