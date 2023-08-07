Here are the preseason rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Aug. 7. First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (15)

2. Gaffney

3. Summerville

4. Fort Dorchester

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. TL Hanna

8. Spartanburg

9. Lexington

10. Dorman

Others receiving votes: Blythewood, Hillcrest, JL Mann

Class 4A

1. Northwestern (7)

2. Greenville (4)

3. South Florence (4)

4. South Pointe

5. Hartsville

6. AC Flora

7. James Island

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Westside

10. West Florence

Others receiving votes: Irmo, Myrtle Beach, Greenwood, Ridge View, Indian Land

Class 3A

1. Dillon (11)

2. Beaufort (2)

3. Daniel (1)

4. Clinton (1)

5. Camden

6. Chester

7. Belton Honea Path

8. Powdersville

9. Gilbert

10. Manning

Others receiving votes: Broome, Chapman, Brookland-Cayce, Crestwood, Philip Simmons; Seneca, Hanahan

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (11)

2. Gray Collegiate (4)

3. Oceanside Collegiate

4. Fairfield Central

5. Marion

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Hampton County

8. Silver Bluff

9. Strom Thurmond

10. (tie) Barnwell

10. (tie) Saluda

Others receiving votes: Woodland, Buford, Ninety-Six, Timberland

Class A

1. Christ Church (11)

2. Lewisville (2)

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2)

4. Lamar

5. Southside Christian

6. Johnsonville

7. (tie) St. Joseph’s

7. (tie) Lake View

7. (tie) Cross

10. Whale Branch

Others receiving votes: Latta, Carvers Bay, Wagener-Salley, Baptist Hill, Great Falls

This Week’s Voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Ian Guerin, Prep RedZone; Brandon Stockdale Prep RedZone; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Gene Knight,WRHI; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcosports.com; James McBee, Boiling Springs Sports Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Sports Report; Chris Miller, WRHI; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Travis Jenkins, News and Reporter