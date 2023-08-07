Here are the preseason rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Aug. 7. First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (15)
2. Gaffney
3. Summerville
4. Fort Dorchester
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. TL Hanna
8. Spartanburg
9. Lexington
10. Dorman
Others receiving votes: Blythewood, Hillcrest, JL Mann
Class 4A
1. Northwestern (7)
2. Greenville (4)
3. South Florence (4)
4. South Pointe
5. Hartsville
6. AC Flora
7. James Island
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Westside
10. West Florence
Others receiving votes: Irmo, Myrtle Beach, Greenwood, Ridge View, Indian Land
Class 3A
1. Dillon (11)
2. Beaufort (2)
3. Daniel (1)
4. Clinton (1)
5. Camden
6. Chester
7. Belton Honea Path
8. Powdersville
9. Gilbert
10. Manning
Others receiving votes: Broome, Chapman, Brookland-Cayce, Crestwood, Philip Simmons; Seneca, Hanahan
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (11)
2. Gray Collegiate (4)
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Fairfield Central
5. Marion
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Hampton County
8. Silver Bluff
9. Strom Thurmond
10. (tie) Barnwell
10. (tie) Saluda
Others receiving votes: Woodland, Buford, Ninety-Six, Timberland
Class A
1. Christ Church (11)
2. Lewisville (2)
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2)
4. Lamar
5. Southside Christian
6. Johnsonville
7. (tie) St. Joseph’s
7. (tie) Lake View
7. (tie) Cross
10. Whale Branch
Others receiving votes: Latta, Carvers Bay, Wagener-Salley, Baptist Hill, Great Falls
This Week’s Voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Ian Guerin, Prep RedZone; Brandon Stockdale Prep RedZone; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Gene Knight,WRHI; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcosports.com; James McBee, Boiling Springs Sports Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Sports Report; Chris Miller, WRHI; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Travis Jenkins, News and Reporter