Spartanburg –

Saturday morning at Broome high school there were three jamborees involving 5 area high schools.

Spartanburg High rolled past Mallard Creek out of Charlotte, 35-8.

Greer defeated Union County, 35-6.

Broome cruised past R-S Central, 27-6.

In Anderson County several area South Carolina teams faced several squads out of Georgia in the Lake Hartwell Gridiron Classic.

Among the many game, Powdersville tied Madison County, 15-15 & St. Francis held off Crescent, 12-7.