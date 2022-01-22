SC Football Coaches Association reveals Palmetto All-Star Team

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Football Coach’s Association revealed its Palmetto All-Star team Saturday including its award for coach of the year, among others.

Gaffney’s Dan Jones was honored as ‘Coach of the Year’ after leading the team to a AAAAA State Championship win over five-time defending champ Dutch Fork in December.

From the honorees on the all-star team selection, awards for the following were announced:

Back of the Year:                Antonio Williams, Dutch Fork High School

Lineman of the Year:          Ky Tayo, Spring Valley High School

Specialist of the Year:         Kanoah Vinesett, Northwestern High School

Coach of the Year:              Dan Jones, Gaffney High School

Below are the list of all-star selections from each class. ‘Backs and linemen’ include all skill position players as well as defensive/offensive linemen.

Backs and Linemen

DIVISIONCATEGORYPLAYER NAMEPLAYER SCHOOL
AAAAA Upper StateBackTyler SmithGaffney High School
 LinemanKy TayoSpring Valley High School
AAAAA Lower StateBackAntonio WilliamsDutch Flork High School
 LinemanDevin GeddisFort Dorchester High School
AAAA Upper StateBackNick EmmanworiIrmo High School
 LinemanMicaiah SettlesAC Flora High School
AAAA Lower StateBackAdam RandallMyrtle Beach High School
 LinemanAlvin WilsonBeaufort High School
AAA Upper StateBackTrent PearmanDaniel High School
 LinemanJahiem LawsonDaniel High School
AAA Lower StateBackNemo SquireDillon High School
 LinemanGray LeaphartGilbert High School
AA Upper StateBackKazarius AdamsGray Collegiate High School
 LinemanCarson ShawChrist Church High School
AA Lower StateBackJamian RisherWade Hampton High School
 LinemanAbram WrightPhilip Simmons High School
A Upper StateBackRemedee LeaphartRidge Spring-Monetta High School
 LinemanMichael KennedySouthside Christian High School
A Lower StateBackHunter NortonLake View High School
 LinemanXavier ChaplinWhale Branch High School

Specialists

DIVISIONPOSITIONPLAYER NAMEPLAYER SCHOOL
AAAAAPK/PKanoah VinesettNorthwestern High School
AAAAKDrew StevensNorth Augusta High School
AAAKShane ForresterDaniel High School
AAKRTyler RickenbakerEdisto High School
ALSLandon MitchellDixie High School

Coaches

DIVISIONCOACHCOACHES NAMECOACHES SCHOOL
AAAAA Upper StateCoachDan JonesGaffney High School
AAAAA Lower StateCoachPerry WoolbrightLexington High School
AAAA Upper StateCoachChris LinerGreenwood High School
AAAA Lower StateCoachBryce LybrandBeaufort High School
AAA Upper StateCoachVic FloydChester High School
AAA Lower StateCoachBrian RimpfCamden High School
AA Upper StateCoachPhil StricklandNewberry High School
AA Lower StateCoachD’Angelo BryantSilver Bluff High School
A Upper StateCoachBrian SmithRidge Spring-Monetta High School
A Lower StateCoachRobert WilliamsBamberg-Ehrhardt  High School

