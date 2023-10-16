Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Oct. 16. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Summerville (19) (8-0)

2. TL Hanna (8-1)

3. Byrnes (1) (8-1)

4. White Knoll (8-0)

5. Hillcrest (7-1)

6. Gaffney (6-2)

7. Fort Dorchester (5-2)

8. Ashley Ridge (7-1)

9. Lexington (6-2)

10. Clover (6-2)

Others receiving votes: JL Mann, Carolina Forest, Sumter, Rock Hill

Class 4A

1.South Florence (17) (8-0)

2. Northwestern (3) (7-1)

3. Irmo (8-0)

4. James Island (8-0)

5. Westside (7-1)

6. Midland Valley (8-0)

7. South Pointe (6-2)

8. Lucy Beckham (7-0)

9. North Augusta (6-2)

10. Hartsville (5-3)

Others receiving votes: Ridge View, Myrtle Beach, Greenville, York, West Florence

Class 3A

1.Daniel (18) (8-0)

2. Belton-Honea Path (2) (8-0)

3. Dillon (7-1)

4. Gilbert (8-0)

5. Chapman (7-1)

6. Crestwood (7-1)

7. Chester (7-1)

8. Broome (7-1)

9. Philip Simmons (8-0)

10. Camden (6-2)

Others receiving votes: Clinton, Pendleton, Manning

Class 2A

1.Gray Collegiate (14) (10-2)

2. Abbeville (6) (7-1)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (5-2)

4. Hampton County (8-1)

5. Fairfield Central (6-2)

6. Marion (8-1)

7. Strom Thurmond (6-2)

8. Saluda (6-2)

9. Silver Bluff (6-2)

10. Ninety Six (7-1)

Others receiving votes: Woodland, Andrew Jackson, Chesnee

Class A

1.Lewisville (7-1)

2. Christ Church (6-2)

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (7-1)

4. Whale Branch (6-0)

5. Southside Christian (5-2)

6. St. Joseph’s (7-1)

7. Calhoun County (7-1)

8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (7-1)

9. Latta (8-1)

10. Blackville-Hilda (7-2)

Others receiving votes- Lamar, Lake View, Cross

This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Sam Albuquerque, Greenville News; Mac Banks, Fort Mill Prep Sports; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Irmo News/Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Lieble, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA