Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Oct. 9. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Summerville (19) (7-0)

2. Hillcrest (7-0)

3. Byrnes (7-1)

4. TL Hanna (7-1)

5. White Knoll (7-0)

6. Gaffney (5-2)

7. Lexington (6-1)

8. Fort Dorchester (4-2)

9. Sumter (5-2)

10. Ashley Ridge (6-1)

Others receiving votes: Clover, Spartanburg, JL Mann, Rock Hill

Class 4A

1. South Florence (17) (7-0)

2. Northwestern (2)

3. Irmo (7-0)

4. James Island (7-0)

5. Westside (6-1)

6. Midland Valley (7-0)

7. South Pointe (5-2)

8. Lucy Beckham (6-0)

9. Myrtle Beach (6-1)

10. York (6-1)

Others receiving votes: North Augusta, Hartsville, Greenville

Class 3A

1. Daniel (18) (7-0)

2. Belton Honea Path (1) (7-0)

3. Dillon (6-1)

4. Gilbert (7-0)

5. Chapman (6-1)

6. Crestwood (6-1)

7. Chester (7-1)

8. Broome (7-0)

9. Philip Simmons (7-0)

10. Manning (7-0)

Others receiving votes: Camden, Clinton

Class 2A

1. Gray Collegiate (12) (9-2)

2. Abbeville (7) (6-1)

3. Oceanside Collegiate

4. Silver Bluff (6-1)

5. Hampton County (7-1)

6. Woodland (6-0)

7. Fairfield Central (5-2)

8. Marion (7-1)

9. Strom Thurmond (5-2)

10. Ninety Six (6-1)

Others receiving votes: Saluda, Liberty

Class A

1. Lewisville (6-1) (19)

2. Christ Church (5-2)

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6-1)

4. Whale Branch (5-0)

5. Southside Christian (4-2)

6. Blackville-Hilda (7-1)

7. St. Joseph’s (7-1)

8. Lake View (5-1)

9. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (7-1)

10. Calhoun County (6-1)

Others receiving votes: Lamar, Latta, Cross

This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Mac Banks, Fort Mill Prep Sports; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Irmo News/Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowCoSports; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Lieble, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA