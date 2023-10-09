Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Oct. 9. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses.
Class 5A
1. Summerville (19) (7-0)
2. Hillcrest (7-0)
3. Byrnes (7-1)
4. TL Hanna (7-1)
5. White Knoll (7-0)
6. Gaffney (5-2)
7. Lexington (6-1)
8. Fort Dorchester (4-2)
9. Sumter (5-2)
10. Ashley Ridge (6-1)
Others receiving votes: Clover, Spartanburg, JL Mann, Rock Hill
Class 4A
1. South Florence (17) (7-0)
2. Northwestern (2)
3. Irmo (7-0)
4. James Island (7-0)
5. Westside (6-1)
6. Midland Valley (7-0)
7. South Pointe (5-2)
8. Lucy Beckham (6-0)
9. Myrtle Beach (6-1)
10. York (6-1)
Others receiving votes: North Augusta, Hartsville, Greenville
Class 3A
1. Daniel (18) (7-0)
2. Belton Honea Path (1) (7-0)
3. Dillon (6-1)
4. Gilbert (7-0)
5. Chapman (6-1)
6. Crestwood (6-1)
7. Chester (7-1)
8. Broome (7-0)
9. Philip Simmons (7-0)
10. Manning (7-0)
Others receiving votes: Camden, Clinton
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate (12) (9-2)
2. Abbeville (7) (6-1)
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Silver Bluff (6-1)
5. Hampton County (7-1)
6. Woodland (6-0)
7. Fairfield Central (5-2)
8. Marion (7-1)
9. Strom Thurmond (5-2)
10. Ninety Six (6-1)
Others receiving votes: Saluda, Liberty
Class A
1. Lewisville (6-1) (19)
2. Christ Church (5-2)
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6-1)
4. Whale Branch (5-0)
5. Southside Christian (4-2)
6. Blackville-Hilda (7-1)
7. St. Joseph’s (7-1)
8. Lake View (5-1)
9. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (7-1)
10. Calhoun County (6-1)
Others receiving votes: Lamar, Latta, Cross
This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Mac Banks, Fort Mill Prep Sports; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Irmo News/Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowCoSports; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Lieble, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA