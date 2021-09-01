SC Prep Football Media Poll

Henderson County, NC (WSPA) - On Tuesday, Phillip Stroupe II was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He plead guilty to kidnapping and murder, from four years ago in Henderson County. It’s been a tough time for Thomas Bryson’s family, it's been four years since his murder. Tuesday's deal is a sense of relief for them in this very difficult situation.

Thomas Bryson’s murder came after a long manhunt for Phillip Michael Stroupe II.