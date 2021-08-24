SC Prep Media Football Poll

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Seven days into the school year and the Greenville County School District has hundreds of staff and students out of school either isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure. Plans are now in the works through the county to get staff and students back into the classroom quicker and to address any additional major COVID-hardships the district is experiencing.

Tuesday night, the Greenville County School Board approved a plan that would allocate $5.5 million dollars in ESSER funds to address any Coronavirus issues schools are currently facing, including paid sick time, staffing shortages, and more.