SC Prep Media Poll

Abbeville is the number one team in 2A and Gaffney’s one-point win over Dorman pushed the Indians up to second play in 5A in the South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll through two weeks of the regular season.

The Wren at Daniel showdown in Region 1-3A Friday night will be a battle of the number two and number four teams in that classification.

South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll

(First Place votes in parentheses)

Class AAAAA

1. Dutch Fork (13)

2. Gaffney

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Dorman

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Carolina Forest

9. Goose Creek

10. Northwestern

Also receiving votes: River Bluff, Spring Valley, Ridge View, Berkeley

Class AAAA

1. Myrtle Beach (13)

2. South Pointe

3. Greenville

4. A.C. Flora

5. Greenwood

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. West Florence

8. May River

9. Westside

10. Greer

Also receiving votes: Beaufort, Hartsville, Wilson, Irmo, Laurens, Catawba Ridge, York

Class AAA

1. Dillon (12)

2. Wren (1)

3. Chapman

4. Daniel

5. Camden

6. Chester

7. Belton-Honea Path

8. Gilbert

9. Oceanside Collegiate

10. Strom Thurmond

Also receiving votes: Aynor, Lake City, Union County, Hanahan, Fairfield Central

Class AA

1. Abbeville (12)

2. Barnwell

3. Newberry

4. Saluda (1)

5. Gray Collegiate

6. Cheraw

7. Timberland

8. Chesnee

9. Batesburg-Leesville

10. Wade Hampton

Also receiving votes: Andrews, Pageland-Central, Latta, North Central, Kingstree, Christ Church

Class A

1. Lamar (7)

2. Lake View (5)

3. Southside Christian

4. Green Sea Floyds (1)

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. Whale Branch

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. (tie) Williston-Elko

Ridge Spring – Monetta

10. Wagener-Salley

Also receiving votes: McCormick, C.E. Murray, Carvers Bay, Branchville, Baptist Hill, Johnsonville