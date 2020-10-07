SC Prep Media Poll

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Abbeville is the number one team in 2A and Gaffney’s one-point win over Dorman pushed the Indians up to second play in 5A in the South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll through two weeks of the regular season.

The Wren at Daniel showdown in Region 1-3A Friday night will be a battle of the number two and number four teams in that classification.

South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll 

(First Place votes in parentheses) 

Class AAAAA 

1. Dutch Fork (13) 

2. Gaffney  

3. Fort Dorchester 

4. Dorman 

5. Byrnes  

6. Sumter  

7. T.L. Hanna  

8. Carolina Forest  

9. Goose Creek  

10. Northwestern  

Also receiving votes: River Bluff, Spring Valley, Ridge View, Berkeley 

Class AAAA 

1. Myrtle Beach (13) 

2. South Pointe 

3. Greenville 

4. A.C. Flora 

5. Greenwood 

6. North Myrtle Beach 

7. West Florence 

8. May River 

9. Westside 

10. Greer 

Also receiving votes: Beaufort, Hartsville, Wilson, Irmo, Laurens, Catawba Ridge, York 

Class AAA 

1. Dillon (12) 

2. Wren (1) 

3. Chapman 

4. Daniel 

5. Camden 

6. Chester 

7. Belton-Honea Path 

8. Gilbert 

9. Oceanside Collegiate 

10. Strom Thurmond 

Also receiving votes: Aynor, Lake City, Union County, Hanahan, Fairfield Central 

Class AA 

1. Abbeville (12) 

2. Barnwell 

3. Newberry 

4. Saluda (1) 

5. Gray Collegiate 

6. Cheraw 

7. Timberland 

8. Chesnee 

9. Batesburg-Leesville 

10. Wade Hampton 

Also receiving votes: Andrews, Pageland-Central, Latta, North Central, Kingstree, Christ Church 

Class A 

1. Lamar (7) 

2. Lake View (5) 

3. Southside Christian 

4. Green Sea Floyds (1) 

5. Blackville-Hilda 

6. Whale Branch 

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt 

8. (tie) Williston-Elko 

Ridge Spring – Monetta 

10. Wagener-Salley 

Also receiving votes: McCormick, C.E. Murray, Carvers Bay, Branchville, Baptist Hill, Johnsonville 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories