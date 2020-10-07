SC Prep Media Poll

Abbeville is the number one team in 2A and Gaffney’s one-point win over Dorman pushed the Indians up to second play in 5A in the South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll through two weeks of the regular season.
The Wren at Daniel showdown in Region 1-3A Friday night will be a battle of the number two and number four teams in that classification.
South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll
(First Place votes in parentheses)
Class AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Carolina Forest
9. Goose Creek
10. Northwestern
Also receiving votes: River Bluff, Spring Valley, Ridge View, Berkeley
Class AAAA
1. Myrtle Beach (13)
2. South Pointe
3. Greenville
4. A.C. Flora
5. Greenwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. West Florence
8. May River
9. Westside
10. Greer
Also receiving votes: Beaufort, Hartsville, Wilson, Irmo, Laurens, Catawba Ridge, York
Class AAA
1. Dillon (12)
2. Wren (1)
3. Chapman
4. Daniel
5. Camden
6. Chester
7. Belton-Honea Path
8. Gilbert
9. Oceanside Collegiate
10. Strom Thurmond
Also receiving votes: Aynor, Lake City, Union County, Hanahan, Fairfield Central
Class AA
1. Abbeville (12)
2. Barnwell
3. Newberry
4. Saluda (1)
5. Gray Collegiate
6. Cheraw
7. Timberland
8. Chesnee
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Wade Hampton
Also receiving votes: Andrews, Pageland-Central, Latta, North Central, Kingstree, Christ Church
Class A
1. Lamar (7)
2. Lake View (5)
3. Southside Christian
4. Green Sea Floyds (1)
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. Whale Branch
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. (tie) Williston-Elko
Ridge Spring – Monetta
10. Wagener-Salley
Also receiving votes: McCormick, C.E. Murray, Carvers Bay, Branchville, Baptist Hill, Johnsonville