SCHSL adds extra day to Weekend Of Champions

The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee Wednesday added a game on Thursday to its football Weekend Of Champions.

The move allows all state title games to be held at one site. In previous years, two sites in the Columbia area have been used. Prior to 2020, those were USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium and Benedict College’s stadium.

Spring Valley High School was a site used this past fall, in place of Williams-Brice, along with Benedict.

This year’s site is to be determined.

Class 4A will play its championship game at 7pm on Thursday this year. Friday, Class 2A will play at 2pm and Class 3A at 7pm. Saturday’s games will have Class 1A at noon and Class 5A at 5pm.

In future years, which class plays on which particular day will be shuffled.