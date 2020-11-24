SCHSL announces state title game site assignments

The South Carolina High School League announced Tuesday which classifications will play at which of two sites in the Columbia area on the first weekend of December.

We’ll find out which area teams will move on to state title games Friday night in the High School Red Zone.

Here’s the list of upper state finals scheduled for Friday night:

5A Upper State Final: Hanna at Northwestern

3A Upper State Final: Wren at Daniel

2A Upper State Final: Gray Collegiate at Abbeville

1A Upper State Final: Lamar at SCS

The event will have the typical rules and COVID-19 protocols included, as listed below.

Home Team will be the Lower-State Team for All Games.

COVID-19 Related Items:

· Spectators are expected to follow the same requirements that were approved by the S.C. Dept. of Commerce for SCHSL events.

· Outside of players, coaches and officials, face coverings must be worn at all times.

· School administration is responsible for helping enforce social distancing among their crowds.

· School administration is responsible for reminding their fans to wear a mask and helping to enforce mask requirements, especially with their students.

· Spectators, school personnel or any other persons who are not players, coaches or officials who do not wear a mask may be asked to leave the facility.

· Bands will not be allowed at the state finals.

· Parking is $10 and is non-refundable. TAILGATING IS NOT ALLOWED.

· Parking lots will open 1.5 hours before kickoff.

· Gates open for spectators 1 hours before kickoff.

General Information

Tickets:

· Tickets are $12.00 per person. No Pass Outs.

· All tickets must be bought through gofan.com

· Tickets will not be sold at the site.

· Schools will be allotted 700 tickets for pre-sale to your fans. Schools will receive $2.00 per ticket pre-sold prior to going on sale to the general public

· All general admission tickets and any unsold school tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 4:00 pm

· Tickets for the visiting team may be seated on the home side of the field to allow for each team to have the same number of pre-sold tickets.

· Everyone will need a ticket UNLESS they are a toddler or infant who can sit in a parents lap.

· SCHSL Passes will be accepted but only on a limited basis. Once all available passes have been used, there will be no admittance with a SCHSL pass.

· SCHSL Pass Gate at Benedict will be Gate 5. SCHSL Pass gate at Spring Valley will be the Home entrance. Visitors will have to cross sides once they enter at the top of the stadium.

Parking:

· Parking is $10 per car.

· Parking at Spring Valley is cash only at the site.

· Parking at Benedict can be purchased through GoFan.com in advance or purchased on site with cash.

· Exact change is strongly encouraged.

· TAILGATING IS NOT ALLOWED. Once you exit your vehicle, you need to proceed to the stadium for entry.

Spectator Entrance:

Spring Valley

o Home team fans will enter on the home side only.

o Visiting team fans will enter on the visiting side only

Benedict

o Spectators with tickets for the “Home” side of the stadium will enter through Gates 1&4.

o Spectators with tickets for the “Visitors” side of the stadium will enter through Gate 7.

Food and Drink

· No Food, Drink or Coolers allowed into the stadium.

· Concessions will not be available at Spring Valley due to district policy.

Clear Bag Policy

· Clear Bag policy will be in effect.

Umbrellas

· Umbrellas are allowed in the stadium

Noise Makers

· No electronic noise-makers will be allowed in the stadium per the SC High School League.