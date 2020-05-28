SCHSL Leaves Summer Workout Start Date Up to Schools That Follow Guidelines

Live Now
Thursday afternoon the South Carolina High School League provided some clarity as to when schools can begin summer workouts but stopped short of providing a specific date like nearby states had done previously.

The guidelines for Phase 1 that will be required for a school to begin workouts includes daily screenings and temperature checks, masks, regular cleaning schedules, no more than 10 athletes at a time, and no sports equipment being used for the first 10 days.

The SCHSL officially cancelled the Spring sports season on April 23rd and has been shut down since that date.

