COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee voted Wednesday to recognize the pre-integration, 96-game unbeaten streak by all-Black Sims High as the longest in state history.

The South Carolina High School League approved the measure that certified the streak for Sims, which went 92-0-4 from 1945-54. The school was located in Union and closed after integration.

Sims had winning streaks of 30 and 32 games during its run.

The unbeaten run has been part of the National Federation of High School’s record book, listed as the third-longest unbeaten run of all time behind De La Salle High in Concord, California, at 151 games without a loss between 1992-2003 and Independence High in Charlotte, North Carolina, with 109 games without a defeat between 2000-07.

Sims High closed in 1970. Football coach and teacher James Moorer was named to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 1975.

The SCHSL also accepted the soon-to-open Mountain View Prep in Spartanburg as a member Wednesday.

