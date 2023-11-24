(WSPA) – High school football playoffs are coming to an end with teams playing Friday for a chance to go to the South Carolina state championships.



We’ll have live scores as Upstate teams play in the upper state finals.



Tune in tonight to 7NEWS at 11 for all of the highlights.

See the latest scores:

South Carolina championship schedule:

All games will be played at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

November 30

2A Championship – 7 p.m.

December 1

1A Championship – 2 p.m.

5A Championship – 8 p.m.

December 2