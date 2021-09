GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) - After a heated mayoral race last year in Gaffney, tensions between the current Mayor’s wife, Ana Moss, and a city council member have landed them both in court battling restraining orders against each other.

On Friday morning, Stephanie Smith, Gaffney city council member for District 2, and her attorney presented more than 35 pages of evidence consisting of Facebook posts and comments in an attempt to prove that Gaffney City Mayor's wife, Ana Moss, has been harassing her on and off social media.