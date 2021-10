GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - For the first time in years, the Greenville County Department of Public Safety said they have less than 10 sexual assault kits sitting on their backlogs, waiting to be processed.

"We do a lot of cases, not just sexual assault kits, but we tend to get more than what we can work— or at least we have historically," said DNA Analyst, Tim Nafziger.