SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Playoffs Week 1
(WSPA) - It's the first week of playoffs in South Carolina high school football. Several games were played on Thursday with two more games postponed to Saturday.
Western North Carolina is off this week as they prepare for their first week of playoffs next Friday.
Watch part two of the highlights:
Watch part three of the highlights:
Click here to see the final scores.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 3 shot, 1 dead following nightclub shooting in Spartanburg
- Help find three teens who left group home in Anderson Co.
- Florida rallies from 17 points down to beat South Carolina 35-31
- Recounts ordered in Florida Senate, governor races