SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 0

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High school football kicked off Friday night. Here is a look at those games.
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Lincoln Co.
|7
|Abbeville
|10
|Byrnes
|33
|Greer
|8
|Spartanburg
|6
|Nation Ford
|20
|Wade Hampton
|7
|Dorman
|58
|Riverside
|10
|T. Rest
|30
|Union Co.
|37
|Chapman
|52
|Chesnee
|20
|Woodruff
|28
|Eastside
|38
|Southside
|21
|Greenville
|14
|Woodmont
|35
|Daniel
|44
|Liberty
|0
|Landrum
|14
|Blue Ridge
|35
|CCES
|33
|Dixie
|7
|Pickens
|14
|Easley
|31
|S. Aiken
|2
|Greenwood
|21
|Ninety-Six
|0
|Emerald
|23
|Broome
|20
|Central
|14
|AHOP Christian
|14
|SCS
|70
|St. Joe’s
|26
|Carolina
|8
|Ware Shoals
|32
|Oakbrook Prep
|12
|Walhalla
|42
|Wildwood (FL)
|6
|McCormick
|14
|Crescent
|7
|Blacksburg
|41
|Buford
|21
|E. Rutherford
|42
|W. Henderson
|56
|Chase
|28
|Bessemer City
|10
|McDowell
|12
|R-S Central
|20