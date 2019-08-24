SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 0

high school red zone

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High school football kicked off Friday night. Here is a look at those games.

VisitorScoreHomeScore
Lincoln Co. 7 Abbeville 10
Byrnes33Greer8
Spartanburg6Nation Ford20
Wade Hampton7Dorman58
Riverside10T. Rest30
Union Co.37Chapman52
Chesnee20Woodruff28
Eastside38Southside21
Greenville14Woodmont35
Daniel44Liberty0
Landrum14Blue Ridge35
CCES33Dixie7
Pickens14Easley31
S. Aiken2Greenwood21
Ninety-Six0Emerald23
Broome20Central14
AHOP Christian14SCS70
St. Joe’s26Carolina8
Ware Shoals32Oakbrook Prep12
Walhalla42Wildwood (FL)6
McCormick14Crescent7
Blacksburg41Buford21
E. Rutherford42W. Henderson56
Chase 28Bessemer City10
McDowell12R-S Central 20

