SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 1

South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame – 2019 Class Dennis Botts – Calhoun Falls and Abbeville: Head Coach for 22 years Record was 189-84 Won Two State Championship in Abbeville - 1991 & 1996 Upper State Champion in 2000 & 2002 Football Field at Abbeville named in his honor Burney Bourne – Cheraw, Socastee, Waccamaw: Head Coach for 31 years Coached at Cheraw for 22 years compiling a record for 179-96 Won Two State Champions at Cheraw - 1979 & 1993 Lower State Champion in 1992 JR Boyd – Lamar, Laurens: Head Coach for 24 years Record was 221 - 88 Won Three State Championships at Lamar Lower State Champions twice Reed Charpia – James Island, Irmo, Newberry College, Midland Valley, Bennettsville, Marlboro County, James Island, Woodland Won 240 games Won a State Championship at James Island State Runner-Up once Played and Coached for John McKissick at Summerville High Bob Hanna – 1978-1993 coached at five schools in N.C. and 1994 – 2013 at Irmo High 36 years as Head Coach, in his 49 years coaching football Record at Irmo 163-93 Upper State Champion in 2002, 2004 & 2006 Chris Miller – Broome, Byrnes, Spartanburg: 1992 – Present 18 years as a head coach Won 170 games Won the State Championship 5 times – 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2014 Team has been nationally ranked eight times Bob Prevatte – Gaffney 1956 – 1969: 14 years as head coach 1960, 1961 Coach of the Year Record 119-29-11 He started the Gaffney Football powerhouse program In 2007 The Bob Prevatte Foundation was started by his former players to help deserving seniors to go to college Allen Sitterle – Spartanburg, Daniel, Lexington Coached in four different states with a record of 334 – 101 Won Six State Championships Coached 25 years in S.C. with a 251 -72 record In S.C. won four State Championships and three State Runner-ups Jame "Nate" Thompson - Choppee, Carvers Bay: Head Coach for 18 years Record 176-79 Won two State Champions at Carvers Bay 2000 & 2006 Lower State Champion - 2001, 2008, 2013