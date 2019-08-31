SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 1

High School Football

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High School football is in full swing. Here is a look at Friday night’s games.

VisitorScoreHomeScore
Chapman70Seneca14
Greenwood6Gaffney41
Byrnes40Northwestern0
Dorman52York0
Spartanburg20Greer12
Hillcrest28Mauldin7
Clinton0Laurens28
Easley6Daniel51
Eastside49Riverside7
Southside17Mann14
Abbeville35Newberry6
Woodruff45Broome28
Visitor ScoreHomeScore
CCES13Chesnee35
Emerald7Hanna40
Westside10B. Springs24
Greenville49Wade Hampton6
Woodmont27Palmetto7
BHP49Powdersville9
T. Rest54Carolina7
Union Co.21Flora40
Ninety Six0St. Joes1
Crescent14Blacksburg39
VisitorScoreHomeScore
Wren44Camden Co. 52
Berea14Liberty24
Pendleton22Pickens0
West-Oak0Walhalla 62
Dixie7Landrum35
Hickory Grove0SCS52
Hendersonville13W. Henderson16
Polk Co. 24N. Gaston0
Ware Shoals13CFC14
E. Henderson20N. Henderson14
E. Rutherford21N. Lincoln57
Cherryville 0Chase40
R-S Central 41Patton13

