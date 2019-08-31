SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 1

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High School football is in full swing. Here is a look at Friday night’s games.
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Chapman
|70
|Seneca
|14
|Greenwood
|6
|Gaffney
|41
|Byrnes
|40
|Northwestern
|0
|Dorman
|52
|York
|0
|Spartanburg
|20
|Greer
|12
|Hillcrest
|28
|Mauldin
|7
|Clinton
|0
|Laurens
|28
|Easley
|6
|Daniel
|51
|Eastside
|49
|Riverside
|7
|Southside
|17
|Mann
|14
|Abbeville
|35
|Newberry
|6
|Woodruff
|45
|Broome
|28
|CCES
|13
|Chesnee
|35
|Emerald
|7
|Hanna
|40
|Westside
|10
|B. Springs
|24
|Greenville
|49
|Wade Hampton
|6
|Woodmont
|27
|Palmetto
|7
|BHP
|49
|Powdersville
|9
|T. Rest
|54
|Carolina
|7
|Union Co.
|21
|Flora
|40
|Ninety Six
|0
|St. Joes
|1
|Crescent
|14
|Blacksburg
|39
|Wren
|44
|Camden Co.
|52
|Berea
|14
|Liberty
|24
|Pendleton
|22
|Pickens
|0
|West-Oak
|0
|Walhalla
|62
|Dixie
|7
|Landrum
|35
|Hickory Grove
|0
|SCS
|52
|Hendersonville
|13
|W. Henderson
|16
|Polk Co.
|24
|N. Gaston
|0
|Ware Shoals
|13
|CFC
|14
|E. Henderson
|20
|N. Henderson
|14
|E. Rutherford
|21
|N. Lincoln
|57
|Cherryville
|0
|Chase
|40
|R-S Central
|41
|Patton
|13