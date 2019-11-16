SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 13

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- It was a cold and rainy night for the second round of high school football. Here is a look at Friday night’s scores.
|Visitor
|Scores
|Home
|Scores
|Chesnee
|28
|Union Co.
|53
|Broome
|7
|Camden
|39
|Newberry
|14
|Chapman
|52
|Woodruff
|52
|Pendleton
|6
|Brynes
|41
|Laurens
|12
|Gaffney
|33
|Sumter
|7
|Spring Valley
|0
|Dorman
|49
|Mauldin
|31
|Clover
|58
|Vistor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|BHP
|21
|Greenville
|24
|Greer
|29
|Wren
|65
|Westwood
|22
|Daniel
|27
|Ridge View
|28
|Flora
|15
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|A. Jackson
|0
|Abbeville
|37
|St. Joes
|18
|Gray Collegiate
|44
|Batesburg-Leeville
|7
|SCS
|23
|Saluda
|55
|Buford
|22
|Ware Shoals
|0
|Lamar
|64
|E. Wilkes
|21
|Polk Co.
|41
|Draughn
|34
|Chase
|41
|Kings Mtn.
|56
|W. Henderson
|7
|Hendersonville
|21
|Brevard
|22
|R-S Central
|19
|N. Lincoln
|54