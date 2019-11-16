SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 13

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- It was a cold and rainy night for the second round of high school football. Here is a look at Friday night’s scores.

VisitorScoresHomeScores
Chesnee28Union Co.53
Broome7Camden39
Newberry14Chapman52
Woodruff52Pendleton6
Brynes41Laurens12
Gaffney33Sumter7
Spring Valley0Dorman49
Mauldin31 Clover 58
VistorScoreHomeScore
BHP21Greenville24
Greer29Wren65
Westwood22Daniel27
Ridge View28Flora15
VisitorScoreHomeScore
A. Jackson0Abbeville37
St. Joes18Gray Collegiate44
Batesburg-Leeville7SCS23
Saluda55Buford22
Ware Shoals0Lamar64
E. Wilkes21Polk Co.41
Draughn 34Chase41
Kings Mtn.56W. Henderson7
Hendersonville21Brevard22
R-S Central19N. Lincoln54

