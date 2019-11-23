SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 14

High School Football
Posted: / Updated:
VisitorScoreHomeScore
Gaffney34Byrnes20
Dorman45Clover42
Ridge View35Daniel28
Wren17Greenville7
VisitorScoreHomeScore
Woodruff0Chapman49
Camden42Union Co.27
Visitor Score Home Score
Abbeville38Gray Collegiate35
Saluda56SCS42
Chase21Brevard48
Polk Co. 0Mitchell Co.28
Visitor Score Home Score
Dutch Fork48Fort Dorchester0
Goose Creek14Carolina Forest41
Airport10Myrtle Beach35
Hartsville22Brookland-Cayce21
May River21Strom Thurmond17
Dillon41Gilbert34
Timberland19Barnwell49
Woodland42Oceanside Collegiate56
Ridge Spring-Monetta26Blackville-Hilda24
Lamar12Wagener-Salley24
Cross8Lake View50
CE Murray6Green Sea-Floyds46
Newton-Conover13Reidsville49
Swain Co.38Bessemer City12

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

