SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 14

|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Gaffney
|34
|Byrnes
|20
|Dorman
|45
|Clover
|42
|Ridge View
|35
|Daniel
|28
|Wren
|17
|Greenville
|7
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Woodruff
|0
|Chapman
|49
|Camden
|42
|Union Co.
|27
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Abbeville
|38
|Gray Collegiate
|35
|Saluda
|56
|SCS
|42
|Chase
|21
|Brevard
|48
|Polk Co.
|0
|Mitchell Co.
|28
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Dutch Fork
|48
|Fort Dorchester
|0
|Goose Creek
|14
|Carolina Forest
|41
|Airport
|10
|Myrtle Beach
|35
|Hartsville
|22
|Brookland-Cayce
|21
|May River
|21
|Strom Thurmond
|17
|Dillon
|41
|Gilbert
|34
|Timberland
|19
|Barnwell
|49
|Woodland
|42
|Oceanside Collegiate
|56
|Ridge Spring-Monetta
|26
|Blackville-Hilda
|24
|Lamar
|12
|Wagener-Salley
|24
|Cross
|8
|Lake View
|50
|CE Murray
|6
|Green Sea-Floyds
|46
|Newton-Conover
|13
|Reidsville
|49
|Swain Co.
|38
|Bessemer City
|12