SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 3

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High school football teams kicked off their third week Friday night.

Weather played a large role in many of this week’s games. Many were postponed, rescheduled or cancelled. Check the full list of cancelled and rescheduled games at the bottom of this story.

Visitor Score Home Score Laurens 6 Hillcrest 23 Mallard Creek 27 Gaffney 20 Mann 6 Greenville 27 Mauldin 24 Greer 21

Visitor Score Home Score Blue Ridge 19 Chapman 80 SCS 10 Abbeville 14 Liberty 0 St. Joes 10 Broome 7 Union Co. 34 Seneca 25 Woodruff 42

Visitor Score Home Score Powdersville 0 Clinton 31 West-Oak 35 Dixie 6 R-S Central 35 Chesnee 21 SCA 10 Landrum 47 Newton-Conover 31 Hendersonville 38 E. Henderson 8 Chase 54 W. Henderson 35 N. Buncombe 7

Postponed games:

B. Spring vs. Dutch Fork – Saturday 11 a.m.

Pendleton vs. Berea – Monday 7 p.m.

Easley vs. Wren – Saturday 11 a.m.

Pickens vs. T. Rest – Saturday 3:30 p.m.

Carolina vs. CCES – Saturday 3:30 p.m.

Cancelled Games:

Hanna vs. BHP

Southside vs. Jefferson (GA)

Daniel vs. Westside