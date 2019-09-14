SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 3

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High school football teams kicked off their third week Friday night.

Weather played a large role in many of this week’s games. Many were postponed, rescheduled or cancelled. Check the full list of cancelled and rescheduled games at the bottom of this story.

VisitorScoreHomeScore
Laurens6Hillcrest23
Mallard Creek27Gaffney20
Mann6Greenville27
Mauldin24Greer21
VisitorScoreHomeScore
Blue Ridge19Chapman80
SCS10Abbeville14
Liberty0St. Joes10
Broome7Union Co. 34
Seneca25Woodruff42
VisitorScoreHomeScore
Powdersville0Clinton31
West-Oak35Dixie6
R-S Central35Chesnee21
SCA10Landrum47
Newton-Conover31Hendersonville38
E. Henderson8Chase54
W. Henderson35N. Buncombe7

Postponed games:
B. Spring vs. Dutch Fork – Saturday 11 a.m.
Pendleton vs. Berea – Monday 7 p.m.
Easley vs. Wren – Saturday 11 a.m.
Pickens vs. T. Rest – Saturday 3:30 p.m.
Carolina vs. CCES – Saturday 3:30 p.m.

Cancelled Games:
Hanna vs. BHP
Southside vs. Jefferson (GA)
Daniel vs. Westside

