SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 3

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High school football teams kicked off their third week Friday night.
Weather played a large role in many of this week’s games. Many were postponed, rescheduled or cancelled. Check the full list of cancelled and rescheduled games at the bottom of this story.
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Laurens
|6
|Hillcrest
|23
|Mallard Creek
|27
|Gaffney
|20
|Mann
|6
|Greenville
|27
|Mauldin
|24
|Greer
|21
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Blue Ridge
|19
|Chapman
|80
|SCS
|10
|Abbeville
|14
|Liberty
|0
|St. Joes
|10
|Broome
|7
|Union Co.
|34
|Seneca
|25
|Woodruff
|42
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Powdersville
|0
|Clinton
|31
|West-Oak
|35
|Dixie
|6
|R-S Central
|35
|Chesnee
|21
|SCA
|10
|Landrum
|47
|Newton-Conover
|31
|Hendersonville
|38
|E. Henderson
|8
|Chase
|54
|W. Henderson
|35
|N. Buncombe
|7
Postponed games:
B. Spring vs. Dutch Fork – Saturday 11 a.m.
Pendleton vs. Berea – Monday 7 p.m.
Easley vs. Wren – Saturday 11 a.m.
Pickens vs. T. Rest – Saturday 3:30 p.m.
Carolina vs. CCES – Saturday 3:30 p.m.
Cancelled Games:
Hanna vs. BHP
Southside vs. Jefferson (GA)
Daniel vs. Westside