SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 6

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High School football was in full swing on the sixth week of Friday Night football. Here is a look Friday night’s scores.
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Byrnes
|57
|Gaffney
|30
|Boiling Springs
|0
|Dorman
|38
|Hillcrest
|14
|Spartanburg
|17
|Mauldin
|43
|Riverside
|6
|Hanna
|20
|Westside
|14
|Greenwood
|7
|Laurens
|21
|Woodmont
|64
|Wade Hampton
|13
|Mann
|24
|Easley
|42
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Carolina
|20
|Walhalla
|50
|Chapman
|69
|Eastside
|35
|Bervard
|40
|Blue Ridge
|19
|Wren
|61
|Broome
|7
|Powdersville
|8
|Palmetto
|44
|Seneca
|21
|BHP
|77
|Berea
|7
|Southside
|20
|Pendleton
|14
|Clinton
|20
|Landrum
|49
|West-Oak
|28
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Hartsville
|10
|Abbeville
|31
|Saluda
|13
|SCS
|16
|Hilton Head
|41
|CCES
|0
|Chesnee
|35
|Blacksburg
|21
|Ninety Six
|26
|Dixie
|0
|Crescent
|0
|Fox Creek
|26
|Emerald
|7
|Lakeside (GA)
|42
|Great Falls
|40
|Ware Shoals
|3
|Hendersonville
|17
|Polk County
|20
|E. Henderson
|7
|Mitchell
|48
|Roberson
|31
|W. Henderon
|49
|N. Henderson
|6
|Reynolds
|54
|E. Rutherford
|28
|R-S Central
|35
|Madison
|0
|Chase
|50