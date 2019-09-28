SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 6

High School Football

by: WSPA STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High School football was in full swing on the sixth week of Friday Night football. Here is a look Friday night’s scores.

VisitorScoreHomeScore
Byrnes57Gaffney30
Boiling Springs0Dorman38
Hillcrest14Spartanburg17
Mauldin43Riverside6
Hanna20Westside14
Greenwood7Laurens21
Woodmont64Wade Hampton13
Mann24Easley42
VisitorScoreHomeScore
Carolina20Walhalla50
Chapman69Eastside35
Bervard40Blue Ridge19
Wren61Broome7
Powdersville8Palmetto44
Seneca21BHP77
Berea 7Southside20
Pendleton14Clinton20
Landrum49West-Oak28
VisitorScoreHomeScore
Hartsville10Abbeville31
Saluda13SCS16
Hilton Head41CCES0
Chesnee35Blacksburg21
Ninety Six26Dixie0
Crescent0Fox Creek26
Emerald 7Lakeside (GA)42
Great Falls40Ware Shoals3
Hendersonville17Polk County20
E. Henderson7Mitchell48
Roberson31W. Henderon49
N. Henderson6Reynolds54
E. Rutherford 28R-S Central35
Madison 0Chase 50

