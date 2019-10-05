SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 7

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- High school football was in action on Friday night. Here is a look at Friday night’s scores.
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Dorman
|56
|Spartanburg
|7
|Riverside
|0
|Byrnes
|54
|Gaffney
|41
|Hillcrest
|7
|Boiling Springs
|21
|Mauldin
|42
|Greenwood
|49
|Hanna
|22
|Mann
|0
|Woodmont
|51
|Westside
|17
|Laurens
|20
|Wade Hampton
|13
|Easley
|28
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Polk Co.,
|35
|Rutheford
|19
|Greenville
|16
|Greer
|0
|Travelers Rest
|34
|Eastside
|45
|Blue Ridge
|49
|Berea
|13
|Wren
|64
|Pickens
|14
|BHP
|41
|Walhalla
|20
|Palmetto
|42
|Daniel
|49
|Liberty
|13
|Seneca
|34
|West Oak
|14
|Pendleton
|49
|Powdersville
|12
|Crescent
|7
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Abbeville
|30
|Batesburg- Leeville
|6
|Broome
|7
|Chapman
|49
|Chesnee
|35
|Southside
|7
|Union Co.
|54
|Clinton
|21
|Newberry
|14
|Woodruff
|38
|St. Joes
|21
|SCS
|42
|CCES
|27
|Blacksburg
|41
|Mid-Carolina
|13
|Emerald
|12
|Fox Creek
|17
|Ninety Six
|7
|McCormick
|41
|Dixie
|14
|Ware Shoals
|3
|Whitmire
|32
|W. Henderson
|21
|Erwin
|0
|Asheville
|43
|N. Henderson
|6
|Chase
|6
|Burns
|41
|R-S Central
|0
|Shelby
|51