SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 7

High School Football

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- High school football was in action on Friday night. Here is a look at Friday night’s scores.

Visitor ScoreHomeScore
Dorman56Spartanburg7
Riverside0Byrnes54
Gaffney41Hillcrest7
Boiling Springs21Mauldin42
Greenwood49Hanna22
Mann0Woodmont51
Westside17Laurens20
Wade Hampton13Easley28
VisitorScoreHomeScore
Polk Co.,35Rutheford19
Greenville16Greer0
Travelers Rest34Eastside45
Blue Ridge 49Berea13
Wren64Pickens14
BHP41Walhalla20
Palmetto42Daniel49
Liberty13Seneca34
West Oak14Pendleton49
Powdersville12Crescent 7
VisitorScoreHomeScore
Abbeville30Batesburg- Leeville6
Broome7Chapman49
Chesnee35Southside7
Union Co.54Clinton21
Newberry14Woodruff38
St. Joes21SCS42
CCES27Blacksburg41
Mid-Carolina 13Emerald12
Fox Creek17Ninety Six7
McCormick41Dixie14
Ware Shoals3Whitmire32
W. Henderson21Erwin0
Asheville43N. Henderson6
Chase6Burns41
R-S Central0Shelby 51

