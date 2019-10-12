SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 8

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High school football players battled it out in Week 8! Find all of the games, scores and highlights below.
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Gaffney
|10
|Dorman
|34
|Byrnes
|43
|Mauldin
|0
|Spartanburg High
|37
|B. Springs
|44
|Hillcrest
|42
|Riverside
|0
|Daniel
|34
|Wren
|28
|Palmetto
|28
|BHP
|56
|Walhalla
|35
|Pickens
|7
|Madison
|6
|Polk Co.
|50
|Fox Creek
|14
|Abbeville
|54
|Chapman
|64
|Carolina
|0
|Chesnee
|26
|Broome
|28
|Woodruff
|28
|Union Co.
|48
|Clinton
|35
|Mid-Carolina
|21
|Emerald
|21
|New Berry
|31
|Laurens
|28
|Woodmont
|24
|Wade Hampton
|6
|Greenwood
|42
|Easley
|10
|Hanna
|37
|Westside
|49
|Mann
|10
|SCS
|48
|CCES
|0
|Landrum
|28
|St. Joe’s
|49
|Blue Ridge
|0
|Greenville
|48
|Berea
|15
|Eastside
|49
|Travelers Rest
|21
|Greer
|14
|Pendleton
|32
|Powdersville
|0
|Seneca
|42
|West-Oak
|7
|Liberty
|26
|Crescent
|21
|Whitmire
|24
|Dixie
|7
|McBee
|21
|Blacksburg
|28
|Ninety Six
|13
|Saluda
|43
|Franklin
|12
|Hendersonville
|57
|E. Henderson
|0
|Brevard
|49
|N. Henderson
|12
|N. Buncombe
|34
|Burns
|55
|E. Rutherford
|0
|Shelby
|55
|Chase
|20
|E. Gaston
|7
|R-S Central
|42