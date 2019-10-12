SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 8

High School Football

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High school football players battled it out in Week 8! Find all of the games, scores and highlights below.

VisitorScoreHomeScore
Gaffney10Dorman34
Byrnes43Mauldin0
Spartanburg High37B. Springs44
Hillcrest 42Riverside0
Daniel34Wren28
Palmetto28BHP56
Walhalla35Pickens7
VisitorScoreHomeScore
Madison6Polk Co.50
Fox Creek14Abbeville54
Chapman64Carolina0
Chesnee26Broome28
Woodruff28Union Co.48
Clinton35Mid-Carolina21
Emerald21New Berry31
Laurens28Woodmont24
Wade Hampton6Greenwood42
Easley10Hanna37
Westside49Mann10
SCS48CCES0
Landrum28St. Joe’s49
VisitorScoreHomeScore
Blue Ridge0Greenville48
Berea15Eastside49
Travelers Rest21Greer14
Pendleton32Powdersville0
Seneca42West-Oak7
Liberty 26Crescent21
Whitmire24Dixie7
McBee21Blacksburg28
Ninety Six13Saluda43
Franklin12Hendersonville57
E. Henderson0Brevard49
N. Henderson12N. Buncombe34
Burns55E. Rutherford0
Shelby55Chase20
E. Gaston7R-S Central42

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store