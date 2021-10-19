Several players on North squad for North-South All-Star game

Roughly a dozen area players have been named to the North team for the December North-South All-Star game in Myrtle Beach.

With no Shrine Bowl being played again this year, several players who would have played in the contest between the Carolinas will instead face those from their own state.

Area players on the North squad:

D.J. Black, WR, Chapman

Mathias Dial, WR, Woodruff

Aalijah Kelly, WR, Greenville

Josh Sapp, WR, Greenville

Tyler Smith, RB, Gaffney

Trent Pearman, QB, Daniel

Harrison Scott, LB, St. Joseph’s

Deuce Caldwell, LB, Mauldin

Jeadyn Lukus, DB, Mauldin

K.T. Perry, LB, Westside

Zy Todd, LB, Laurens

John Deal, OL, Emerald

Robby Harrison, DL, Emerald

Michael Kennedy, DL, SCS

Hudson Lee, H-Back/WR, Dorman

Houston Curry, OL, Hillcrest

Landon Mitchell, LS, Dixie

Peyton Pitts, OL, Clinton

Jaheim Lawson, DT, Daniel

Sawyer Whitman, OL, Gaffney

Angus Fisher, OL, Powdersville

Chandler McMaster, LB, CCES

Charles Couch, OL, Hanna