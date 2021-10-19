Several players on North squad for North-South All-Star game

Roughly a dozen area players have been named to the North team for the December North-South All-Star game in Myrtle Beach.
With no Shrine Bowl being played again this year, several players who would have played in the contest between the Carolinas will instead face those from their own state.
Area players on the North squad:
D.J. Black, WR, Chapman
Mathias Dial, WR, Woodruff
Aalijah Kelly, WR, Greenville
Josh Sapp, WR, Greenville
Tyler Smith, RB, Gaffney
Trent Pearman, QB, Daniel
Harrison Scott, LB, St. Joseph’s
Deuce Caldwell, LB, Mauldin
Jeadyn Lukus, DB, Mauldin
K.T. Perry, LB, Westside
Zy Todd, LB, Laurens
John Deal, OL, Emerald
Robby Harrison, DL, Emerald
Michael Kennedy, DL, SCS
Hudson Lee, H-Back/WR, Dorman
Houston Curry, OL, Hillcrest
Landon Mitchell, LS, Dixie
Peyton Pitts, OL, Clinton
Jaheim Lawson, DT, Daniel
Sawyer Whitman, OL, Gaffney
Angus Fisher, OL, Powdersville
Chandler McMaster, LB, CCES
Charles Couch, OL, Hanna