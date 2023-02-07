Doug Shaw told 7 News Sports Monday that he will end his decade-long run as Palmetto High head football coach.

He’ll remain on the Anderson County schools’ athletic director until the end of the school year and beyond that is ‘undecided.’

The Mustang’s posted a 2-8 record this past season.

Shaw’s best teams were in 2016 and 2017 when Palmetto won 10 and eight games, respectively.

He posted a 50-57 record in 10 seasons guiding the Mustangs after arriving from Mauldin, where he guided the Mavericks for seven years with a 10-win season there as well.

His head coaching career began with three seasons leading Carolina High.