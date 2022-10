The Shrine Bowl Of The Carolinas returns this December following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The organization announced rosters for this year’s game, which will be played at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium December 17th at 1:30pm.

Player with local ties are marked with an (*).

South Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster

Offense LaNorris Sellers South Florence QB Offense Raheim Jeter Spartanburg* QB Offense Jarvis Green Dutch Fork RB Offense Marquez Spells Summerville RB Offense Monroe Freeling Oceanside OL Offense Jordon Knox Northwestern OL Offense Markee Anderson Dorman* OL Offense D.J. Geth Dorman* OL Offense Jeremie Brown Westside* OL Offense Bryce Smith Daniel* OL Offense Cooper Campbell Byrnes* OL Offense Jaquwan Sprinkle Orangeburg Wilkinson OL Offense Andrew Threatt Chesterfield OL Offense Elijah Caldwell Northwestern WR Offense Tyler Brown Greenville* WR Offense Zandae Butler Wilson WR Offense Zion Agnew Ridgeview WR Offense Andrew Dantin Spartanburg* WR Offense Suderian Harrison Woodland WR Offense Noah Jennings Westwood WR Offense Dezmon Mathis Fort Dorchester TE Offense Mekhi Campfield Lower Richland TE Offense Daniel Deneen St James K Offense Gannon Burt Fort Mill Snapper Defense Monteque Rhames Manning DL Defense Xzavier McLeod Camden DL Defense Chris Mariable Hilton Head Island DL Defense DeAndre Jones Fort Dorchester DL Defense Shyneik Jones Camden DL Defense Nathan Johnson Gaffney* DL / OLB Defense Omari Jenkins Timberland LB Defense BrayShawn Littlejohn Gaffney* LB Defense Mikey Rosa Wando LB Defense Christine Garland Ashley Ridge LB Defense Cooper Zohner Clover LB Defense Noah Quinn Broome* LB Defense Avery Cameron Cane Bay LB Defense D.J. Barksdale South Pointe DB Defense Landon Danley Dutch Fork DB Defense Michael Jenkins Summerville DB Defense Misun Kelly Daniel* DB Defense Thomas Williams Powerdersville* DB Defense Zyeir Gamble Sumter DB Defense Michael Gillard Myrtle Beach DB

North Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster