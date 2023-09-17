The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas released 2023 rosters on Sunday and 12 area athletes make the South Carolina squad while one area player makes the North Carolina team.

Here is a list of the players from the area to make the annual all-star game:

SOUTH CAROLINA

OL

BLAKE FRANKS, Greenville

JULIUS TATE, Greenville

WATSON YOUNG, Daniel

JAKE BUERK, Gaffney

WR

AVERY MCFADDEN, Hillcrest

JIMMAR BOSTON, Westside

RB

DASHUN REEDER, CCES

DL

MARCUS DOWNS, Riverside

JARRIEL JEFFERIES, Gaffney

LB

OMARI JACKSON, BHP

DB

DEMARIO BOOKHART, Spartanburg

ZAY JOHNSON, Clinton

NORTH CAROLINA

WR

TRUETT MANUEL, West Henderson