The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas released 2023 rosters on Sunday and 12 area athletes make the South Carolina squad while one area player makes the North Carolina team.
Here is a list of the players from the area to make the annual all-star game:
SOUTH CAROLINA
OL
BLAKE FRANKS, Greenville
JULIUS TATE, Greenville
WATSON YOUNG, Daniel
JAKE BUERK, Gaffney
WR
AVERY MCFADDEN, Hillcrest
JIMMAR BOSTON, Westside
RB
DASHUN REEDER, CCES
DL
MARCUS DOWNS, Riverside
JARRIEL JEFFERIES, Gaffney
LB
OMARI JACKSON, BHP
DB
DEMARIO BOOKHART, Spartanburg
ZAY JOHNSON, Clinton
NORTH CAROLINA
WR
TRUETT MANUEL, West Henderson