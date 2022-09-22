The Shrine Bowl Of The Carolinas high school all-star football game will return in December after a two year absence, its organizers announced Thursday.

It will also again be played in Spartanburg, but at a different site than years past.

The contest between all-star teams from North Carolina and South Carolina will take place at Spartanburg High School’s stadium instead of Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College, where it had been held for the past two decades.

This year’s contest is Saturday December 17th at 1pm.