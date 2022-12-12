The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returns for the first time since 2019 and while the all-star game is back in Spartanburg it has a new venue as the contest will be played at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium instead of Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium, where it took place since coming to the city in the early 2000s.
Several area players are on the South Carolina roster.
Thomas Williams, DB, Powdersville
Raheim Jeter, QB, Spartanburg
Andrew Dantin, WR, Spartanburg
BrayShawn Littlejohn, LB, Gaffney
Noah Quinn, LB, Broome
Nathan Johnson, DL/OLB, Gaffney
Markee Anderson, OL, Dorman
D.J. Geth, OL, Dorman
Bryce Smith, OL, Daniel
Jeremie Brown, OL, Westside
Cooper Campbell, OL, Byrnes
Tyler Brown, WR, Greenville
Two area players are on the North Carolina Roster.
Angus Weaver, LB, Polk Co.
Reagan McCranie, OL, Chase