The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returns for the first time since 2019 and while the all-star game is back in Spartanburg it has a new venue as the contest will be played at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium instead of Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium, where it took place since coming to the city in the early 2000s.

Several area players are on the South Carolina roster.

Thomas Williams, DB, Powdersville

Raheim Jeter, QB, Spartanburg

Andrew Dantin, WR, Spartanburg

BrayShawn Littlejohn, LB, Gaffney

Noah Quinn, LB, Broome

Nathan Johnson, DL/OLB, Gaffney

Markee Anderson, OL, Dorman

D.J. Geth, OL, Dorman

Bryce Smith, OL, Daniel

Jeremie Brown, OL, Westside

Cooper Campbell, OL, Byrnes

Tyler Brown, WR, Greenville

Two area players are on the North Carolina Roster.

Angus Weaver, LB, Polk Co.

Reagan McCranie, OL, Chase