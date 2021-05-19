Sitterle returns to area in a new role

Former Spartanburg and Daniel head coach Allen Sitterle has returned to the area after several years away as he’s joined the offensive staff at Pickens High School to coach the offensive line, while offering his four decades of coaching experience to the Blue Flame attack as a whole.

Sitterle now works not far from where he built a dynasty with five state championship trips and four 3A state titles in the ’90s at Daniel.

Prior to his decade-and-a-half run guiding the Lions, he was head coach at Spartanburg from 1984-1989. His 1984 and 1987 Vikings teams played for Big 16 state championships.

