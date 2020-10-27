South Carolina weekly prep media poll

High School Football
Posted: / Updated:

AAAAA 

1. Dutch Fork (14) 

2. Gaffney  

3. Fort Dorchester 

4. Dorman 

5. Byrnes 

6. Sumter 

7. T.L. Hanna 

8. Northwestern 

9. Boiling Springs 

10. Carolina Forest 

Also receiving votes: Ridge View, Hillcrest, Berkeley, Goose Creek 

AAAA 

1. A.C. Flora (13) 

2. North Myrtle Beach 

3. Westside 

4. South Pointe (1) 

5. Myrtle Beach 

6. Greer 

7. Beaufort 

8. Greenville 

9. Catawba Ridge 

10. Greenwood 

Also receiving votes:  North Augusta, Wilson, May River, Hilton Head, West Florence 

AAA 

1. Dillon (11) 

2. Chapman (3) 

3. Daniel 

4. Camden 

5. Gilbert 

6. Wren 

7. Oceanside Collegiate 

8. Aynor 

9. Fairfield Central 

10. Palmetto 

Also receiving votes: Belton Honea-Path, Chester, Lake City, Union County, Powdersville, Hanahan

AA

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Gray

3. Cheraw

4. Chesnee

5. Newberry

6. Batesburg-Leesville

7. Barnwell

8. North Central

9. Pelion

10. Saluda

Others receiving votes- Woodland, Andrews, Marion, Timberland, Phillip Simmons, St. Joe’s, Wade Hampton, Christ Church.

A

1. Lake View

2. Lamar

3. Southside Christian

4. Blackville-Hilda

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Whale Branch

7. Carvers Bay

8. Johnsonville

9. Wagener-Salley

10. Green Sea Floyds

Others receiving votes- McCormick, C.A. Johnson, Williston-Elko, Branchville, Ridge Spring-Monetta

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories