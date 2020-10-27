South Carolina weekly prep media poll

AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Northwestern
9. Boiling Springs
10. Carolina Forest
Also receiving votes: Ridge View, Hillcrest, Berkeley, Goose Creek
AAAA
1. A.C. Flora (13)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Westside
4. South Pointe (1)
5. Myrtle Beach
6. Greer
7. Beaufort
8. Greenville
9. Catawba Ridge
10. Greenwood
Also receiving votes: North Augusta, Wilson, May River, Hilton Head, West Florence
AAA
1. Dillon (11)
2. Chapman (3)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Gilbert
6. Wren
7. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Aynor
9. Fairfield Central
10. Palmetto
Also receiving votes: Belton Honea-Path, Chester, Lake City, Union County, Powdersville, Hanahan
AA
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Gray
3. Cheraw
4. Chesnee
5. Newberry
6. Batesburg-Leesville
7. Barnwell
8. North Central
9. Pelion
10. Saluda
Others receiving votes- Woodland, Andrews, Marion, Timberland, Phillip Simmons, St. Joe’s, Wade Hampton, Christ Church.
A
1. Lake View
2. Lamar
3. Southside Christian
4. Blackville-Hilda
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Whale Branch
7. Carvers Bay
8. Johnsonville
9. Wagener-Salley
10. Green Sea Floyds
Others receiving votes- McCormick, C.A. Johnson, Williston-Elko, Branchville, Ridge Spring-Monetta