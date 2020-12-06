Southside Christian defeats Lake View, grabs 1A title

High School Football

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Southside Christian Sabres defeated Lake View 46-6 on Saturday to take home the 1A crown.

Ja’Corey Martin connect with Trey Wagner on a 9-yard touchdown to produce the only points of the first quarter. Charlie Harof added a 2nd quarter score along with two Michael Long field goals and another Martin pass, this time a 36-yarder to Will Young, to make it 33-0 at the break.

Martin tossed his third and fourth touchdowns of the game in the second half, a 35-yarder to Shane Gallagher and a 5-yarder to T.J. Goldsmith. Goldsmith plunged into the end zone for the Sabres’ final points of the contest.

This is the program’s second state title since launching in 2006, and its first since 2015.

“Any time you win a state championship it’s just a phenomenal feeling,” said Head Coach Mike Sonneborn. “It’s great for the school and the guys. Just to see what these guys go through day in and day out not knowing if they were going to have a season, not knowing if they were going to play that week, so to have this transpire at the end it’s surreal.”

