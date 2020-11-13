Southside Christian heads into upper state playoffs with outstanding record

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Southside Christian is currently #2 in the state 1A poll.

Going back to when they won the state title in 2015 (in Little 2A back then), they’ve had a great run of success.

Their current head coach, Mike Sonneborn, was the offensive coordinator for that team and took over as head coach the next season. The team has won at least 10 games a season since.

They lost some stand-out talent of last year’s team but moved down to 1A this year in reclassification and haven’t missed a beat as they swept their region and are 5-0 going into Friday night’s opening round upper state playoff game against CA Johnson.