Southside Christian heads into upper state playoffs with outstanding record

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Southside Christian is currently #2 in the state 1A poll.

Going back to when they won the state title in 2015 (in Little 2A back then), they’ve had a great run of success.  

Their current head coach, Mike Sonneborn, was the offensive coordinator for that team and took over as head coach the next season. The team has won at least 10 games a season since.

They lost some stand-out talent of last year’s team but moved down to 1A this year in reclassification and haven’t missed a beat as they swept their region and are 5-0 going into Friday night’s opening round upper state playoff game against CA Johnson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories